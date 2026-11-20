MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cumming, Georgia, United States, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems, a leading provider of residential and commercial water treatment solutions, announces its annual Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday Mega Sale, running from November 9 through November 30, 2026. As the holiday season approaches, families are busy preparing festive meals, picking out gifts, and giving their homes a seasonal refresh. Amid these preparations, iSpring encourages consumers to give water quality the attention it deserves. From cooking and bathing to doing laundry and pet care, clean, safe water makes life easier and more comfortable throughout the holiday season and beyond.

The Biggest Savings of the Year: Tiered Discounts and 30-Day Price Protection

The iSpring Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday Mega Sale delivers some of the brand's biggest savings of the year across a wide range of products, including under-sink reverse osmosis systems, countertop water dispensers, whole-house filtration systems, and filtration bundles. Alongside the substantial discounts, this sale also includes added benefits that make the shopping experience even more rewarding.

Tiered Discounts to Optimize Savings

Tiered discounts are one of the highlights of this iSpring sale, offering greater savings on larger orders.

The offers are as follows:



Save $60 on orders of $300 or more

Save $120 on orders of $600 or more Save $200 on orders of $1,000 or more

These tiered savings make it worthwhile to plan purchases together. For example, homeowners shopping for a water filtration system can add a year's supply of replacement filters to the same order. This makes future maintenance more convenient while potentially helping the order qualify for a higher discount tier.

Peace of Mind with iSpring's 30-Day Price Protection

The event also includes a 30-day price protection guarantee, designed to provide additional reassurance for eligible purchases. Specifically, customers who place orders on the official iSpring website between November 9 and November 30, 2026, can request a refund for the price difference if the same system is advertised at a lower promotional price on the website within 30 days of purchase.

The application process, eligibility requirements, refund amount, and other details are subject to the final terms and conditions published on the official iSpring website.

From the Kitchen to the Whole Home: iSpring Water Treatment Solutions for Better Living

Water quality needs vary by household. Some consumers prioritize highly purified drinking water, while others want clean water flowing from every faucet throughout their home. The iSpring product lineup includes options designed to address these different needs.

iSpring RO5004F-AK : Tankless Reverse Osmosis with Alkaline Remineralization and UV









The iSpring RO5004F-AK is one of iSpring's best-selling under-sink reverse osmosis systems, delivering up to 500 gallons of filtered water per day to meet the drinking water demands of larger households and offices. Its tankless design conserves cabinet space while preventing secondary contamination. In addition to RO filtration, the system features alkaline remineralization to improve water taste and UV treatment for added protection against bacteria and viruses.

This under-sink water filter also stands out for its user-friendly design, coming with a top-mounted faucet, a smart filter life indicator, and a twist-to-unlock filter replacement design for easier installation and maintenance. Moreover, its built-in booster pump helps maintain RO membrane performance under low water pressure, while the leak-stop valve helps prevent water damage. With a fast flow that fills a cup in 10 seconds, the RO5004F-AK supports everyday drinking and cooking needs with minimal waiting.

iSpring WGB32B-KDS : Targeted Defense Against Scale and Heavy Metals









The iSpring WGB32B-KDS 3-stage whole house water filtration system is designed to treat water as it enters the home. The process begins with an anti-scale polyphosphate filter that protects pipes and appliances by sequestering calcium and magnesium, followed by a GAC and KDF composite filter targeting heavy metals, chlorine, and other contaminants. The final carbon block filter further improves water quality by capturing residual chlorine, unpleasant tastes, and odors. Ultimately, every tap delivers purified water suitable for bathing, laundry, pet care, and more.

Depending on water quality, the WGB32B-KDS treats up to 250,000 gallons with a filter life of up to 12 months. The 1-inch NPT inlet and outlet ports and standard 20" × 4.5" filter cartridges make installation and maintenance straightforward. With reliable filtration and long-lasting performance, this iSpring whole house system meets the everyday water needs of larger households without generating wastewater.

iSpring WCS45KG : Whole-House Water Softening









Hard water can leave scale on faucets and fixtures and may shorten the lifespan of water-using appliances. That is where a whole house water softener system such as the iSpring WCS45KG comes in. With a 45,000-grain capacity, the system is suitable for residential properties, hospitals, and light commercial applications. Installed on the main water supply line, it delivers softened water to every faucet. As a result, laundry feels softer, skin feels smoother, and dishes come out cleaner with fewer white spots.

Designed for long-term use, the WCS45KG features automatic backwashing and resin regeneration, eliminating the need for manual cleaning while ensuring consistent system performance. Moreover, the system can automatically calculate an economical soft water treatment plan based on water quality and usage, helping reduce salt and water consumption. High-quality ion exchange resin, a corrosion-resistant fiberglass tank, and an automatic control valve further support the system's durability and reliable operation over time.

iSpring WSP50ARJ+WGB32B+RO500AK : The Ultimate City Water Filtration Solution









For families facing multiple water quality concerns, combining filtration systems with complementary functions serves as a more effective solution. The iSpring WSP50ARJ+WGB32B+RO500AK bundle integrates sediment filtration, whole-house water filtration, and reverse osmosis to help households enjoy a better water experience.

The WSP50ARJ serves as a pre-filter, featuring a 50-micron mesh screen and 1-gallon capacity to remove up to 99% of large particles. Its auto-flushing function helps save time and effort on routine maintenance. Water then passes through the WGB32B, where three stages of filtration reduce residual sediment, chlorine, and other contaminants. The filtered water is then distributed to multiple points of use throughout the home, such as bathrooms and garden faucets. Finally, the RO500AK under-sink water filter takes filtration a step further, pairing reverse osmosis with alkaline remineralization to provide highly purified water for drinking and cooking.

For added peace of mind, iSpring backs this high-performance filtration bundle with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, along with lifetime customer service and technical support. Whether questions arise during installation, maintenance, or everyday use, support is available to help.

Make Better Water Part of Everyday Life

A water filtration system is a long-term investment in better everyday living and the health and well-being of loved ones. With Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the iSpring Holiday Savings Event presents a good opportunity to rethink household water quality and make lasting improvements at home.

Visit to check out all Black Friday offers and find the right water treatment solution. The promotion runs through November 30, 2026.

CONTACT: Nick Lawson,...