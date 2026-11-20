MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVCMALL has expanded its brand portfolio with Sanag, a global leader in clip-on audio, and is running a dedicated promotion for the brand in November 2026 to support year-end wholesale purchasing. The collaboration adds audio product choices for retailers, wholesalers and distributors across Europe and North America as they balance seasonal replenishment with preparations for 2027.









Guided by its commitment to Smarter Sourcing, Easier Business, TVCMALL connects its growing brand portfolio with services that help buyers simplify procurement and coordinate orders. Its one-stop mobile accessories wholesale model brings together multi-brand purchasing, sourcing beyond the online catalog, custom packaging and fulfillment, with dedicated sales managers coordinating customer requirements.

Alongside the Sanag promotion, TVCMALL's year-end purchasing support includes discussions with more than 20 brand partners, sample arrangements for larger-volume orders and seasonal campaigns. These efforts complement the company's existing wholesale services, helping buyers assess products and organize purchases during a key stocking period.

A One-Stop Mobile Accessories Wholesale Partner for Global Buyers

TVCMALL, Europe's No.1 One-Stop Mobile Accessories Wholesaler, supplies mobile accessories and consumer electronics to retailers, online sellers and distributors worldwide. The company works with more than 30 leading European partners, including webshops, online retailers and chain stores, and sells more than 10 million phone cases annually.

With more than 18 years of industry experience, TVCMALL draws on Shenzhen's mobile accessories and electronics supply network to serve wholesale buyers worldwide. Its supplier relationships give buyers access to products across brands and categories, while its purchasing and warehouse teams coordinate orders that involve multiple suppliers.

For buyers across Europe and North America, TVCMALL's one-stop wholesale model brings purchases across brands and categories together through a single partner, helping them reduce overall sourcing costs, spend less time coordinating suppliers and track each order as a whole. Buyers can also adjust their product mix as demand changes and plan replenishment with greater confidence.

More Brands and Products for Smarter Wholesale Sourcing

TVCMALL brings its catalog, brand distribution and sourcing support together through one wholesale platform to help buyers coordinate year-end replenishment and new product selections.

1.2M+ SKUs and 300+ Brands on One Wholesale Platform

TVCMALL brings together more than 1.2 million SKUs across mobile accessories and consumer electronics on a single wholesale platform, with over 10,000 new products added each week. Its catalog spans more than 300 brands, including well-known names such as TORRAS, AULUMU, CASEME, JOYROOM, CASEKOO and DUX DUCIS.

Sanag's recent addition to TVCMALL brings open-ear clip-on earbuds, bone conduction headphones and selected AI-enabled audio products into its wholesale offering. Through product presentation and dedicated brand promotion, the collaboration helps buyers explore audio options for everyday listening, sports and holiday gifting. It complements longstanding brand relationships, including TVCMALL's cooperation with NILLKIN since 2012, bringing new product choices alongside established ranges.









Through TVCMALL's Brand Distribution Solution, buyers can source products from multiple brands in a single order. With options across product categories, design styles, device compatibility, features and price points, buyers can fill gaps in their existing ranges, introduce brands that suit local demand and direct more of their purchasing budget toward categories with proven sales. Buyers who consolidate purchases through TVCMALL can simplify order management and coordinate with fewer suppliers while retaining control over what they stock and where they invest.

Flexible ordering gives buyers room to match inventory commitments to expected sales, keeping established lines stocked while introducing new products in quantities suited to demand.

Brand Partnerships and Sample Support for Larger-Volume Orders

TVCMALL has engaged more than 20 selected brand partners in purchasing support discussions for the year-end season. For wholesale buyers with larger-volume stocking needs, sample support can be arranged to help assess product suitability before confirming larger orders.

For independent online retailers evaluating new brands or categories, sample support helps establish whether products meet their requirements before a larger inventory commitment, reducing evaluation costs and supporting more informed purchasing decisions.

Seasonal Promotions for Year-End Wholesale Stocking

Supporting the wider year-end purchasing effort, TVCMALL's Christmas buying campaign offers up to 25% off selected products. Hot Picks for Warmth adds winter-focused choices across mobile accessories, wearable accessories, consumer electronics and home products.

These campaigns give buyers opportunities to explore complementary products alongside regular replenishment, with selections suited to their customer base, sales channels and purchasing budget.

Sourcing Beyond the Catalog

For products not currently covered by the online catalog, TVCMALL offers flexible product sourcing support through a network of more than 1,000 core suppliers. Buyers can submit product requirements using reference images, device models, technical specifications or target prices, allowing the sourcing team to identify suitable suppliers and evaluate available options.

Whether buyers want to fill gaps in their existing product ranges, explore new categories or respond to changing market demand, TVCMALL helps extend their sourcing options beyond the products listed online. They can replenish established lines from the catalog and bring more specific requirements to the sourcing team as they develop their 2027 assortments.

Integrated Services f rom Procurement to Order Fulfillment

A buying decision has to translate into products that a retailer can list, receive and put on sale. When a purchase spans several brands or suppliers, the work includes getting the right product information into retail systems, communicating packaging requirements and coordinating goods for dispatch. TVCMALL integrates these services within the same wholesale relationship, helping buyers coordinate order preparation and fulfillment around their year-end replenishment plans.

Product Data and API Integration

As buyers expand their online assortments, the ability to move accurate product information into their own systems becomes increasingly important. For an online seller, product data is needed to turn a wholesale selection into a usable catalog. Device compatibility and technical specifications have to reach the team preparing the listing, especially when a range covers multiple device generations.

TVCMALL's API integration helps buyers connect product data to their online stores or business systems, reducing manual entry as they add and manage products. The same compatibility and specification details used to assess a product during sourcing also inform its listing, helping purchasing and merchandising teams work from consistent information. This supports product administration as buyers add brands and expand their online assortments.

Custom Packaging and Labeling

TVCMALL offers custom packaging and labeling. As part of its year-end support, the company is refining its 19 customizable packaging options to help wholesale buyers select formats suited to different products and market requirements. For customers supplying European markets, packaging selection can also take applicable EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requirements into account.

Its custom packaging service helps retailers and distributors bring their brand identity to the products they source, with retail-ready and e-commerce formats suited to different sales channels. A business selling the same accessory online and in stores can adapt the packaging to each channel while maintaining a consistent brand identity across its range.

Buyers can specify packaging needs and any labeling requirements as they select products, giving the purchasing and warehouse teams a clear brief for preparing the order. For custom packaging projects, TVCMALL supports buyers from format selection and design through sampling, production and delivery. This helps buyers plan how their products will be presented to customers before the goods arrive. The company also offers gift customization for corporate programs, trade shows and promotions.

Coordinated Fulfillment and Flexible Shipping

Fulfillment brings the work of multiple suppliers into a single order. TVCMALL's purchasing team follows up on supplier preparation, while its warehouse team receives, sorts and checks incoming products against the order before packing and dispatch. Agreed packaging or labeling requests can be handled during preparation. This coordination helps buyers manage the order as a whole when items from different suppliers are ready on different schedules.

TVCMALL processes orders promptly and dispatches 95% of them within three to five days. Flexible worldwide shipping options help buyers choose a method that suits their order size and schedule.

Dedicated 1-on-1 Support for Wholesale Business Growth

TVCMALL provides each VIP customer with a dedicated sales manager who serves as a single point of contact from product selection to after-sales support. Based on the customer's target market, sales channels and product range, the sales manager provides tailored sourcing recommendations and coordinates quotations, orders, customization requests and shipping arrangements.

During year-end purchasing, buyers can work with the same person to discuss sample support, review seasonal campaign selections and communicate packaging and order priorities. A consistent point of contact helps reduce the time spent repeating those requirements across purchasing stages and provides a direct route for order follow-up.

TVCMALL's 1-on-1 VIP support also helps customers plan for business growth. Drawing on the customer's purchasing history, target market and sales channels, the dedicated sales manager can help identify gaps in existing ranges, assess opportunities in new categories and plan subsequent purchases. For buyers preparing their 2027 assortments, this continuity supports decisions about which established lines to develop and where to invest in new products. Customers can access TVCMALL's sourcing, customization and fulfillment services through the same point of contact as their businesses expand.







Smarter Sourcing, Easier Business

Year-end purchasing brings immediate replenishment and longer-term product planning into the same decision-making window. For retailers and distributors, preparing for seasonal demand also means considering which products, partnerships and purchasing arrangements will support their businesses beyond the holiday period. Connecting those decisions can help turn year-end preparation into a stronger foundation for 2027.

For TVCMALL, the year-end initiative reflects a broader commitment to making international wholesale more responsive to the businesses it serves. Its role as a One-Stop Mobile Accessories Wholesaler is to connect the breadth of supply with the coordinated execution buyers need to turn purchasing plans into commercial opportunities. The Sanag collaboration extends that commitment by adding new brand resources to support buyers' seasonal and longer-term purchasing needs.

TVCMALL aims to work with businesses worldwide to make the breadth of global supply more accessible to retailers and distributors of different sizes. Through one-stop mobile accessories wholesale, the company seeks to give buyers more scope to shape their product ranges around the customers they know best and a simpler way to manage sourcing as their businesses grow. That is the vision behind Smarter Sourcing, Easier Business: a more connected marketplace where more businesses have the opportunity to thrive together.

About TVCMALL

Founded in 2008, TVCMALL is Europe's No.1 One-Stop Mobile Accessories Wholesaler, with more than 18 years of industry experience. The company serves retailers, online sellers, chain stores and distributors worldwide. Its services include multi-brand wholesale purchasing, brand distribution, product sourcing, OEM/ODM, custom packaging and labeling, API integration and order fulfillment. Learn more at . For wholesale inquiries, contact ....

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