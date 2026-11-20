MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProLogium's GEN4 next generation battery is designed to strengthen mission resilience through intrinsic and active safety, high power with low heat generation, and dual sealing. At the workshop, ProLogium held in-depth technical discussions alongside experts from NASA, BAE Systems, Saft, The Aerospace Corporation and other government agencies on scaling the technology for space missions.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium Technology made its first appearance at the 2026 NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop, where Founder, CEO and CTO Vincent Yang delivered a presentation titled“Mission-Ready Next Generation Battery: Safe. Powerful. Dense & Scalable.” Yang introduced ProLogium's Battery Pack 2.0 design concept, outlining how its GEN4 Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Ceramic Battery combines high energy density, high-power performance with low heat generation, active safety mechanisms and dual sealing to address the demands of spacecraft and lunar infrastructure, where lightweight design, safety and mission resilience are critical. The official agenda featured technical contributions from NASA, BAE Systems, the Naval Surface Warfare Center, The Aerospace Corporation and Saft, among others. Building on its existing ground-test results, ProLogium aims to pursue flight validation for specific missions and progressively establish flight heritage, laying the groundwork for its expansion into the aerospace battery market.

Hosted by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, the NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop brings together government, industry and research experts from around the world. The program covers advances in battery technology, flight and ground testing, on-orbit operations and fault response. ProLogium presented Battery Pack 2.0, showing how cell-level design can improve fault tolerance in space missions and support manufacturing at scale.







From Spacecraft to Lunar Infrastructure

With Battery Pack 2.0, ProLogium is targeting two broad application areas: space mobility and infrastructure for lunar work bases. For satellites, spacecraft and planetary rovers, high energy density enables greater energy storage within strict weight and volume constraints, while low heat generation under high-power operation can reduce thermal management demands, creating opportunities to further reduce battery system weight. For lunar infrastructure, battery value centers on long-term reliability and power resilience. In the event of localized equipment failure, power systems must be able to isolate the fault, maintain power to critical loads and restore operation when conditions permit. The same scalable cell architecture can support different battery solutions tailored to the requirements of each mission type.



“When something goes wrong, how much of the mission can we preserve?” Yang asked during his presentation. Battery Pack 2.0 incorporates fault tolerance at the cell level so that the cell itself provides part of the system's protection. The cell's own seals can provide an additional layer of protection if external structures are damaged. Low heat generation can ease cooling demands when thermal management capacity is limited. If a fault originates inside the cell, the built-in active safety mechanism can intervene before a chain of heat-generating reactions escalates. For mission operators, these features can help reduce the risk that a local fault interrupts the mission.







Aerospace Requirements as a Benchmark for Other Industries

Aerospace batteries must deliver high energy density and operate reliably in extreme environments, within tight weight limits and under strict safety requirements. These demands reflect challenges also facing next-generation high-performance batteries in AI data centers, robotics and critical infrastructure.



ProLogium sees the safety, reliability and system resilience required for aerospace applications as benchmarks for next-generation battery technology. If GEN4 next-generation batteries are validated under relevant mission conditions, the results could inform product development and commercialization across multiple industries.

“Aerospace missions push batteries to their limits, reinforcing the direction ProLogium has pursued for years. A next-generation battery must combine higher energy density with safety, performance and reliability. If a battery technology can meet the demands of a space mission, the advances it delivers could have a meaningful impact across other industries. That is the vision behind our GEN4 next-generation battery and Battery Pack 2.0. We are using the demands of aerospace missions to guide our validation work and open up applications across industries,” said Vincent Yang, founder, CEO and CTO of ProLogium.

Fourth-Generation Cell Safety, Power and Sealing

ProLogium's GEN4 cells incorporate non-flammable inorganic electrolytes and heat-resistant ceramic separators to provide intrinsic safety, together with a built-in Active Safety Mechanism (ASM). Yang likened ASM to the battery's“immune system.” Under abnormal conditions such as localized overheating or overcharging, ASM can stabilize the active materials in both electrodes, helping reduce oxygen release and heat generation and suppress the chain of heat-generating reactions.

According to ProLogium's technical data, the ionic conductivity of its Superfluidized Inorganic Electrolyte (SFIE) is approximately five times that of the liquid electrolytes used in the comparison, while its lithium-ion transference number approaches the ideal value of 1, at which lithium ions carry all ionic current. Together, these properties can help reduce polarization and heat generation under high-current operation, supporting fast charging and high-power discharge. The Logithium cell architecture features dual sealing, combining an internal edge seal with an external aluminum-foil enclosure to enhance hermeticity and structural integrity for operation under vacuum conditions.

Ground Tests Inform Future Flight Validation

Two peer-reviewed studies published in 2020 by researchers at Kyushu Institute of Technology reported that early-generation ProLogium lithium ceramic batteries retained approximately 98% of their capacity after vacuum exposure and thermal-vacuum cycling, and approximately 95% after separate multi-axis vibration and shock testing. A 2025 study by researchers at Nihon University found that a rigid housing reduced vacuum-induced swelling in early-generation cells from approximately 19% to 0.065% under the study's test conditions. These findings provide useful reference data for further design and testing. GEN4 cells and battery packs will still need to undergo flight qualification under the conditions of their intended missions.

Fourth-Generation Validation and Manufacturing Scale-Up

ProLogium has commercially shipped GEN 3.5 all-solid-state lithium ceramic batteries from its Giga-level manufacturing platform in Taiwan. Cumulative shipments across its battery generations have exceeded 2.4 million cells. Scaling production requires consistent quality management, strong manufacturing yields and cost viability. GEN4 cell material design does not rely on rare elements. Its streamlined manufacturing processes and reduced dry-room footprint help reduce the capital expenditure required for production scale-up.



At the battery-pack level, the cells' low heat generation under high-power operation can simplify thermal management and reduce cooling system requirements. The cells' dual-sealing architecture can also reduce reliance on additional hermetic sealing components, simplifying pack design and creating opportunities to reduce system weight and integration costs.



Building on its Giga-level manufacturing experience and scalable cell architecture, ProLogium will continue validating GEN4 technology, optimizing manufacturing processes and preparing for production scale-up. The company is also exploring high-value applications across aerospace, AI data centers, robotics and critical infrastructure, with the goal of translating its core battery technologies into commercial opportunities across multiple industries.

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Group is an energy innovation company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. The Company holds more than 1,200 patents and patent applications worldwide, including granted patents and pending applications. In 2013, ProLogium successfully commercialized its solid-state battery technology, initially for use in smartphone charging accessories. Since 2013, the Company has delivered more than 2.4 million battery cells to partners and customers, including batteries used in in-vehicle audio systems, as well as approximately 10,000 automotive battery samples.

In 2025, ProLogium introduced its Superfluidized Inorganic Next-Generation Lithium Ceramic Battery, integrating the respective advantages of solid-state and liquid battery technologies to redefine next-generation batteries with both scalable manufacturability and cost competitiveness. In 2026, the technology was once again recognized with a Gold Edison Award.

ProLogium has also built more than 13 years of manufacturing expertise and was among the first to successfully commercialize a high-efficiency roll-to-roll ceramic separator coating process. Its Taoke Gigafactory announced that it was the first commercial next-generation lithium ceramic battery gigafactory with a publicly demonstrated mass-production line, demonstrating that next-generation lithium ceramic batteries are no longer confined to the laboratory, but can be manufactured at scale as a commercially viable solution.

ProLogium's first GWh-scale gigafactory, the Taoke Gigafactory, is located in Taoyuan, Taiwan. In 2024, the Company established its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, providing customized technology support for the European market. Its second battery gigafactory, located in Dunkirk, France, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of construction in February 2026 and is now advancing through detailed design and construction. Upon completion of the first phase, the facility is designed to reach 4.0 GWh of annual designed production capacity, which is expected to be progressively achieved by 2030. The Dunkirk site has a maximum designed production capacity of up to 44.0 GWh and will work closely with ProLogium's Paris-Saclay R&D center.

In May 2026, ProLogium entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TDAC) and has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the current transaction structure, subject to completion of the business combination, receipt of applicable approvals and satisfaction of listing conditions, ProLogium is expected to list on Nasdaq under the proposed ticker symbol PRLG. For ProLogium, access to the U.S. public capital markets upon completion of the transaction represents more than a financing event; it is an important step in supporting the Company's next phase of technology commercialization, global capacity expansion and industrial-scale development.

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