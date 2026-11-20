MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.99% from 2027 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing regional market.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the global hospital beds market size was valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2026 and is estimated to grow from USD 5.50 billion in 2027 to USD 7.71 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period (2027–2032). Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising patient admissions, and the growing need for advanced patient-care equipment are supporting market expansion. Hospitals are also upgrading conventional beds with electric systems and connected features to improve patient safety, streamline nursing workflows, and support more efficient care delivery.

The demand for hospital beds is being reinforced by an ageing population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the expansion of long-term and home healthcare services. Healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing beds with adjustable positioning, pressure-injury prevention features, and integrated monitoring capabilities. Meanwhile, capacity-expansion projects across emerging economies are creating additional procurement opportunities. However, high capital costs, regulatory requirements, and budget constraints in lower- and middle-income markets continue to influence purchasing decisions and replacement cycles.

Hospital Beds Market Share by Region

Europe accounted for the largest regional share of the hospital beds market, representing 30.0% of revenue in 2026. Demand in the region is supported by established healthcare infrastructure, an ageing population, and continued investment in patient-care equipment. Hospitals are also upgrading existing bed fleets to improve patient mobility, reduce the risk of hospital-acquired complications, and support more efficient clinical operations.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during 2027–2032. Expanding hospital infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing access to medical services are supporting demand across the region. Investments in new healthcare facilities and modernization of existing hospitals are creating opportunities for manufacturers of electric, semi-electric, and specialized hospital beds.

“Hospital bed procurement is increasingly influenced by the need to balance patient safety, operational efficiency, and capital expenditure. As healthcare facilities expand capacity and modernize equipment, manufacturers offering adaptable designs and connected features are positioned to address evolving clinical and care-delivery requirements,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Hospital Beds Market Trends and Forecast

Growing Demand for Advanced Beds to Support an Ageing Population

The increasing prevalence of age-related conditions and chronic diseases is raising demand for hospital beds designed to support patients with limited mobility and longer care requirements. Healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on adjustable positioning, pressure-injury prevention, fall-mitigation features, and integrated mobility assistance. These requirements are encouraging hospitals and long-term care facilities to replace conventional equipment with more specialized bed configurations. The trend is also supporting demand for products designed for geriatric, bariatric, and critical-care settings.

Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion Strengthening Procurement Demand

New hospital construction and capacity-expansion projects are creating demand for hospital beds across established and emerging healthcare markets. Governments and private healthcare operators are investing in additional facilities, modernization projects, and critical-care capacity to address growing patient volumes. These developments are supporting procurement across different bed categories, including general medical, intensive-care, and maternity beds. In emerging markets, infrastructure investment is particularly important as healthcare providers seek to increase bed availability and improve access to inpatient services.

Smart-Bed Technologies Transforming Patient Monitoring and Care Delivery

The integration of sensors, connectivity, and automated positioning features is changing the role of hospital beds within clinical environments. Smart beds can support patient monitoring, fall-risk alerts, and improved repositioning, helping healthcare professionals manage workloads and respond to patient needs. Electric beds are already a leading product category, while manufacturers are developing connected solutions that align with hospitals' broader digital transformation strategies. Interoperability and the ability to integrate bed-generated information into hospital systems are becoming increasingly relevant procurement considerations.

Hospital Beds Market Segmentation Overview

The hospital beds market is segmented by type, usage, application, and end user.

By Type:

Electric Medical Beds

Semi-electric Medical Beds



Manual Medical Beds

By Usage:

Long-term Care

Acute Care

Maternity

Other Usages

By Application:

Non-Intensive Care

Intensive/Critical Care

By End User:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends:

Hospital Beds Market Competitive Outlook

The hospital beds market is moderately concentrated, with established medical equipment manufacturers competing through product innovation, distribution networks, service capabilities, and technological integration. Leading companies are strengthening their portfolios with electric and specialized beds that address patient safety, mobility, and clinical workflow requirements. Product differentiation increasingly involves connected monitoring, automated positioning, pressure-management capabilities, and compatibility with hospital information systems.

Manufacturers are also responding to procurement requirements across hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings. While larger companies benefit from established customer relationships and broad product portfolios, specialized manufacturers compete through regional distribution, tailored designs, and focused product offerings. Investment in research and development, regulatory compliance, and after-sales support is expected to remain important to maintaining competitiveness.

Hospital Beds Industry Leaders

Baxter International (Hillrom)



Stryker Corporation

LINET Group SE

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Arjo AB

Medline Industries LP

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Getinge AB

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Other companies covered in the report include Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Gendron Inc., Savion Industries, Antano Group, Betten Malsch GmbH, Grupo Industrias Pardo, Famed Żywiec, Howard Wright Ltd., Favero Health Projects, Narang Medical Ltd., Malvestio Spa, and Besco Medical Ltd.

Explore the Hospital Beds Market Report in Japanese:

The hospital beds market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2032 as healthcare providers expand capacity, modernize existing facilities, and adopt advanced patient-care equipment. Demand for electric and specialized beds is likely to benefit from ageing populations, increasing chronic-disease burdens, and the expansion of long-term and home healthcare. At the same time, smart-bed technologies are creating opportunities for manufacturers to improve patient monitoring and operational efficiency. Despite capital-cost and regulatory challenges, continued healthcare infrastructure investment is expected to support market development.

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