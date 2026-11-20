MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 20 (IANS) A family in Assam's Cachar district has sought urgent government intervention to trace a young man who went abroad in search of employment but has remained untraceable for months, amid fears that he may have been recruited into the Russian military and could be caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The family of Abdul Muqtadir Laskar, popularly known as Munna, has appealed on Friday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene through diplomatic channels and ensure his safe return to India.

Muqtadir Laskar, a resident of Tulargram Part-I in the Sonai area of Cachar district in the Barak Valley, reportedly left home in July after securing an overseas employment opportunity in Azerbaijan.

However, his family has had no confirmed information about his whereabouts since August.

According to relatives, travel records indicate that a ticket was booked in his name for a journey from Mumbai to Moscow via Baku on July 14.

A return ticket to India was also reportedly arranged for July 30, but the family has been unable to establish whether he boarded the return flight.

His wife, Salma, last spoke to him on August 26.

Since then, all communication with him has reportedly ceased, leaving the family increasingly distressed.

Their fears deepened after a photograph began circulating on social media, purportedly showing Muqtadir posing alongside several foreign nationals wearing Russian military uniforms.

The image has triggered apprehensions that he might have been recruited into the Russian armed forces and possibly sent to the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone.

However, neither his alleged military recruitment nor his deployment in the war has been independently confirmed.

Salma is now struggling to cope with the uncertainty while raising their two young children, a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter.

The family has urged the Centre and the Assam government to take up the matter with the concerned authorities in Russia, verify his present location and establish whether he has been forced or induced into military service.

They have also appealed for immediate diplomatic efforts to bring Muqtadir home safely, saying his wife and two children are desperately waiting for his return.