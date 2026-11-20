MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Aiming to promote tribal entrepreneurship, the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is organising Tribes India – Aadi Mahotsav 2026 at Dilli Haat, INA, Delhi, from November 16 to 30, an official said on Friday.

The Mahotsav brings together approximately 200 tribal artisans, showcasing their products through 115 stalls, along with representatives from Handloom, Handicrafts and Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) from different regions of the country, the official said in a statement.

The event provides a dedicated platform for tribal producers to showcase their traditional craftsmanship, indigenous products, handloom creations, handicrafts and value-added forest produce directly to consumers, it said.

A key focus of Aadi Mahotsav 2026 is to bridge the gap between tribal producers and mainstream markets by facilitating direct interaction with customers and providing artisans with first-hand exposure to the organised retail environment, said the statement.

The platform enables artisans to understand changing consumer preferences, assess market demand, improve product presentation and explore new avenues for business expansion.

Dilli Haat, renowned for showcasing India's diverse handicrafts, handlooms and cultural traditions, offers an appropriate platform for tribal artisans to connect with a wider consumer base, the statement said.

The Mahotsav also provides an opportunity to promote India's rich tribal heritage, traditional knowledge, indigenous skills and cultural diversity among urban consumers.

Through Aadi Mahotsav, TRIFED is making concerted efforts to create sustainable market opportunities for tribal communities, strengthen their connection with consumers and encourage their active participation in the mainstream economy, said the statement.

While inviting members of the public to visit Aadi Mahotsav 2026 at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi, to explore the rich diversity of India's tribal art, craft and indigenous products, the Ministry said the event has been organised to promote tribal entrepreneurship, strengthening market linkages and enhancing livelihood opportunities for tribal communities.