MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) The makers of director Vivek Athreya's eagerly awaited Telugu commercial entertainer 'Thulabaram', featuring Telugu star Ravi Teja in the lead, released the look of actress Priyanka Arul Mohan in the film on the occasion of the actress' birthday on Friday.

Taking to its social media timelines, Bridge Productions, the production house which is producing the film, wrote, "Every #Thulabharam needs its perfect balance... and ours has a little extra sparkle. A very Happy Birthday @priyankaamohanofficial. With love, The #Thulabharam gang.

The Crime Maharaja @raviteja_2628 @tharunbhascker @vishnuviv @anaswara @jdmaxmode @oddphysce @thenieswar_isc @raviteja_girijala #GMSekhar @srinivas_raju_i #Laxman #SriniRao @BridgeProdoffl."

For the unaware, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan plays a character called Krishnaveni in the film.

Ravi Teja, who is currently riding high on the success of the blockbuster 'Irumudi', is set to explore a new dimension with this intriguing project. Produced by Laxman and Srini Rao under the banner of Bridge Productions, the film is bringing together two creative forces with contrasting yet compelling strengths.

With Ravi Teja's trademark energy and Vivek Athreya's distinctive storytelling, expectations from the film are high. Sources in the know claim that the film will seek to deliver a refreshing story which will blend crime, drama and entertainment.

The title of the film, which was initially being referred to as #RT78, was announced in October this year when the film was officially launched.

The makers had unveiled a 'Title Documentary,' an innovative announcement video that had revealed the film's title through Vivek Athreya's characteristic storytelling style.

The video took audiences through the fun, chaotic and thoroughly entertaining process behind the selection of the intriguing title- Thulabharam, offering a glimpse into the quirky creative world of the filmmaker.

The video also introduced the key characters of the film. Anil Karella was introduced as Jadeja, Ravi Anthony as Robin, Anaswara Rajan as Sound, Tharun Bhascker as Devaraj, JD Chakravarthy as Sivaji Rao, and Priyanka Mohan as Krishnaveni.

The technical team of the film features several accomplished names. Vivek Sagar, a frequent collaborator of Vivek Athreya, is to compose the music for this film while gifted cameraman Theni Eswar will be in charge of cinematography. Raviteja Girijala will handle the editing, and GM Sekhar will oversee the production design as art director.