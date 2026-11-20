MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Development cooperation, people-to-people ties, energy ties, connectivity and some of the newer areas of cooperation will dominate the discussions during Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's upcoming State Visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Shah will be in New Delhi on November 22-23 on his first bilateral visit abroad since being sworn in as Prime Minister on March 27, earlier this year.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,“The Prime Minister of Nepal is visiting India, the visit is to be held from 22nd and 23rd November. This will be a State Visit and first visit to India after assuming office by the honourable Prime Minister of Nepal.”

Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“He will be offered all the State honours. He will call on Hon'ble President of India, and he will also have talks with our Prime Minister,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Highlighting the multifaceted ties between the two neighbours, Jaiswal said that issues ranging from development cooperation to sports will be discussed during the visit.

“India and Nepal, we share a warm, cordial, multifaceted relationship which expands to so many domains. All these issues will be discussed: development cooperation, people-to-people ties, energy ties, connectivity and some of the newer areas of cooperation such as startups, technology, innovation and sports,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Noting that cricket has emerged as an important link between the two countries, he said,“Cricketing links have also become an important connect between India and Nepal. I shall keep you updated on the details, this is a very important visit for us.”

Earlier on Friday, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Shah will depart for New Delhi on November 22 aboard a Nepal Airlines flight, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.

This will be Shah's first bilateral visit abroad since becoming Nepal's Prime Minister. He had earlier visited New York in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“During the visit, Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest,” Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said at a press briefing.

Rai said the two countries were also expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation and lay the foundation stones for new projects during the visit.

According to an MEA statement, the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.