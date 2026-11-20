Back in the nineteenth century, Thomas Carlyle penned the line 'Leaders are born, not made.' It came from the singular perspective of a leader visible in that era: someone bold, confident, intelligent, who speaks their mind and sways the audience. In 1948, Ralph Stogdill challenged this, establishing that leadership is not about innate characteristics alone but also about situations, relationships and decisions. Today it is widely agreed that while certain traits help, fulfilling the role of a leader requires continuous work. It is a daily practice, built stronger with reflection and learning.

Through my career, I have learnt from many school leaders, and each was a leader in their own right, far, far away from Carlyle's extrovert leader. So what makes a leader a leader? Since there is no definitive answer, I use one of my favourite words: 'and'. Leadership is the ability to be courageous 'and' also know when to be silent and humble. Notice how we move away from 'but', which negates the premise entirely. A world of 'ands' is a beautiful world, because it allows unique, intriguing, even controversial things to exist together. I imagine school leadership as the windows of a house. Each window offers a different view, but together the house is complete. Let's look at three of them. All the examples below are real situations that offered a learning moment. Names have been changed.

1. Leadership is knowing 'and' being curious.Rishi Sir was well read, respected in the community, a great orator and liked by all. He would be the perfect example of someone born to be a leader. He ran his school with discipline and order, and took pride in students never misbehaving. Classrooms had pin-drop silence, even at lunchtime.

When we analysed the academic data, science scored the lowest. I asked him why. He said the kids were from underprivileged homes and their parents took no interest in their studies. I remained silent and planned my next step: we would observe a full lesson, and he would record what he saw in two buckets, teacher actions and student actions. Afterwards, we called a few students out to ask what they had learnt. They smiled shyly with folded hands and said nothing. 'Don't be afraid,' Sir urged. 'We learnt photosynthesis,' said one student, but 'and what happens in that process?' was again met with silence.

Back in his room, I asked how he would know students were understanding, and what it would feel like to be a student in that class. He arrived at a simple observation: the kids never asked any questions. Discipline had taken over to the point of fear, and rewarding silence was creating an atmosphere of non-learning. He could have denied it all, but going out of his comfort zone led him to something new. A leader can know a lot but should operate with a desire to be curious, and to change. Curiosity not followed by change stops at awareness.

2. Leadership is bold 'and' silent. Tanvi Ma'am looked overwhelmed by the day, clearly in need of a break, when a parent walked in to complain about a child from a different community calling her own child names. Ma'am stayed composed and did not yell or punish anyone. The parent did a considerable amount of yelling. The accused child studied there free of cost, and Ma'am would have lost nothing if the child left. She held absolute power and could have yelled back.

Later I asked how she stayed so calm. 'The child will lose a lifetime of education over our petty matters,' she said. 'They will be put into domestic labour and the chance to study will be gone forever. It is easy to yell, and trust me, there are times I want to, but I think about my role, and I have learnt to be calmer.' That day I realised that leadership lies in humility: having power but staying humble, meeting ridicule with compassion.

3. Leadership is success 'and' failure. With her parents' support, Kirti Ma'am spent years building a school for underprivileged kids. Over twelve years it became the locals' first choice. Then one day her parents removed her from her position, took her out of the will and told her to figure out her own arrangements. The only money she had was the 8,000 rupees a parent handed her as she left the premises. Overnight, a twelve-year success story amounted to nothing. She could have walked away from education, but she trusted the universe, stayed and waited.

A year later, she took charge of a school whose trustee had moved abroad, turned it into a haven of joyful, curious kids, and did in two years what once took twelve. Then came news that the land had no proper paperwork, the trustee could not be reached, and local goons wanted her to give up the land. One morning, as she stepped out, flaming bottles were thrown at her and she narrowly escaped. In a fit of rage, she went alone to the goon's address and told him that 450 children relied on her and she would not give up the school. Parents began flocking to the school to make sure nothing untoward happened again, and over time the goons backed away, even respecting her as someone gutsy. Leadership does not mean taking something to success; it means the world can change anytime, and we must adapt, fail, experiment, grow and rise again, against all odds.

In meeting these leaders from different regions of India, I realised that leadership is found in the everyday choices someone makes. Perhaps, then, the question is not whether leaders are born or made, but whether they are willing to keep becoming better. After all, leadership is not one window. It is the many windows we choose to open.