MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hackers linked to the Binance breach have shifted roughly $594 million worth of Ether (ETH ) into new wallets over a two-day window, according to blockchain analysts tracking the on-chain trail. The transfers included routing activity through cross-chain swap infrastructure-an approach that can make stolen funds harder to trace, even when investigators can identify the original source.

Based on data cited from multiple analysts, attackers moved about 248 million ETH (approximately $248 million) on Thursday and then 197,460 ETH (worth roughly $346 million) on Friday, bringing the attackers' publicly tracked balances to about 224,722 ETH (around $394 million) in the latest snapshots compiled by Arkham.

Analysts estimate Binance -hack-linked wallets moved nearly $600 million in ETH into fresh addresses over two days. Part of the stolen funds was routed through cross-chain swap protocols, including THORChain and Chainflip. THORChain appears to have processed the majority of the cross-chain activity tracked in the incident reports. THORChain's on-chain activity spiked sharply during the transfers, with reported Friday 24-hour swap volume reaching $239 million. Cross-chain routing is consistent with prior laundering patterns tied by investigators to North Korea-linked groups.

Key takeawaysMass Ether transfers to new wallets

The clearest signal in the latest updates is the scale and speed of the ETH movement. According to reporting summarized from blockchain observers, the attackers consolidated stolen Ether and sent it to new wallets across two consecutive days-Thursday's transfer roughly $248 million in ETH and Friday's additional haul around $346 million.

Such behavior typically matters for two reasons. First, moving funds to new addresses can disrupt simplistic“follow-the-balance” tracking. Second, shifting large volumes in a short period can coincide with attempts to immediately convert assets, distribute liquidity, or cross-chain route proceeds before investigators can build complete attribution chains.

Cross-chain swaps: THORChain and Chainflip

Some of the ETH was also routed through cross-chain swap protocols, according to blockchain data provider Onchain Lens and separate estimates shared by analysts on social media. Onchain Lens reported that the stolen funds included activity via THORChain and Chainflip, two protocols designed to facilitate swaps across different blockchain networks.

Estimates differed in their sizing of how much volume passed through Chainflip versus THORChain. Onchain Lens cited about $5 million routed through Chainflip, while SomaXBT's estimates suggested THORChain accounted for most of the cross-chain activity. Specter, another on-chain analyst, estimated that only a“small portion” of the funds moved through Chainflip and also pointed to Chainflip's deposit screening stance-while adding that screening is not foolproof, given earlier acknowledgments of potential gaps in those checks.

For market participants and investigators, the important takeaway is not just that cross-chain activity occurred, but that multiple observers independently described a similar pattern: cross-chain swap routing is being used to complicate the post-hack flow of assets. That can increase the operational burden for compliance teams and slow down tracing, particularly when funds are dispersed across chains and liquidity pools.

Why the cross-chain routing is significant

This isn't the first time THORChain has appeared in discussions around crypto laundering. The article notes that North Korean-linked hackers have previously used THORChain for laundering proceeds from major incidents, including the $1.4 billion Bybit hack in February 2025 and the $388 million Bitget hack in September 2026. Additional investigative work cited in the source also links the larger $6.3 billion Binance hack to a North Korea-linked hacking group referred to as TraderTraitor, according to TRM Labs and Chainalysis.

When the same laundering infrastructure shows up repeatedly in high-profile events, it suggests that criminal operators treat those venues as part of a durable operational workflow rather than a one-off escape route. That raises the stakes for protocol operators, because scrutiny often intensifies after large breaches reveal how stolen funds can interact with swap and bridging mechanics.

THORChain's activity spikes during the transfers

One additional data point supports the idea that THORChain was more than incidental to the latest transfers. The source reports that THORChain's 24-hour swap volume jumped to $239 million on Friday, pushing the protocol's earnings to about $243,000-based on figures shown on THORChain's public dashboard.

In practical terms, this kind of activity spike matters because it can help analysts confirm which venues saw meaningful interaction during an incident window. It also gives investigators and compliance teams an operational clue: if stolen funds are repeatedly routed through the same swap rails, those rails can become focal points for further tracing, monitoring, and-where possible-risk controls.

What to watch next

The next phase is likely to involve additional redistribution and potential conversion steps beyond the initial ETH movement. Readers should watch whether the newly funded wallets continue cross-chain routing, whether tracked balances rise or fall as funds get exchanged, and if protocol dashboards show sustained unusual swap volumes beyond the initial spike reported on Friday.

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