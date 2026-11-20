MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Nov 20 (IANS) Keshav Maharaj will be leading a largely second-string South African team for the upcoming ODI series at home against Bangladesh as several first-choice players have been rested for the ODIs that begin on December 1.

Maharaj will lead the squad as regular captain Temba Bavuma and T20I skipper Aiden Markram are among the first-choice players who have been rested.

The likes of Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje are back in the ODI setup. Ngidi has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during the domestic season and will now return for the ODIs.

Meanwhile, Nortje, who has not played an ODI match since before the 2023 World Cup, is also in the squad. He was named in the squad for Tests against Bangladesh but was not picked in the Playing XI for the first Test win in Johannesburg as he continued his recovery from a groin issue. He is expected to be fit for the second Test.

The Proteas, who are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, will be facing the Asian side in a three-match ODI and a three-game T20I series following the second Test, which will be played from Monday onwards in Centurion.

With South Africa also to play England in a three-match Test series at home later in December, they have opted to rest several first-choice ODI players, who also form a key part of the Test team.

The ODI squad includes only three players from the current Test squad - Anrich Nortje, Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi. Maharaj was released during the first match as Simon Harmer was the first-choice spinner for the Test.

Other white-ball regulars rested for the series are Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen. Meanwhile, David Miller was not picked in either the ODI or the T20I squad as he is playing in the Nepal Premier League.

"It's great to have Lungi back. He's been with us in the Test environment completing the final stages of his rehab, and he's been champing at the bit to get going again. We saw how effective he was for us with the white ball last season, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off," Shukri Conrad, South Africa's head coach, said in a statement.

"It's also been a while since we've seen Anrich in the 50-over format. We all know what he brings to the side, and this is a good opportunity for him to build on the momentum he's gained since his return to the Test side."

South Africa will also field an experimental T20I squad for the series as Bjorn Fortuin will be leading the Proteas. He captained the team during the Namibia T20I tri-series earlier this year, where he led the Proteas to victory in the final against Zimbabwe.

"These two white-ball series were always going to be an opportunity for us to give some of the guys who have been in our wider plans a decent run at international level. It also gives us a chance to look at a few different combinations with an eye on our squad for next year's World Cup," Conrad said.

The Proteas have also named their A squads for the 50-over and red-ball series. Recently dropped from the Test side, David Bedingham, has been called in both squads.

South Africa squads for Bangladesh series:

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs

T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

South Africa A squads to face England Lions:

One-day squad: Prenelan Subrayen (captain), David Bedingham, JJ Basson, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Rubin Hermann, Modiri Litheko, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Mitchell van Buuren, Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf

Four-day squad: Lesego Senokwane (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Boast, Lehan Botha, Gavin Kaplan, Okuhle Cele, Tony de Zorzi, Tshepang Dithole, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile (Second four-day match only), Grant Roelofsen(First four-day match only), Tristan Stubbs (Second four-day match only), Prenelan Subrayen (Second four-day match only), Tiaan van Vuuren, Codi Yusuf