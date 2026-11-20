MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of investment in fixed capital in Kyrgyzstan reached 422.9 billion soms ($4.84 billion) in January–October 2026, increasing by 62.9% compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The pace of growth accelerated from 14.9% in January–October 2025.

The increase was driven by higher investment from both domestic and external sources of financing. Financing from domestic sources increased 1.6 times, while investment from external sources rose 1.8 times compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

About 80% of total investment was directed to transport and cargo storage facilities, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, mining, education, and residential construction.

Significant capitalization of the economy during the reporting period was supported by major infrastructure, social, and industrial projects, alongside the commissioning of new facilities.

In January–October 2026, 7,366 apartments were put into operation under the government's My Home housing program, along with 33 general education schools, 3 hospitals, 17 outpatient and polyclinic facilities, and 37 preschool institutions.

Other completed facilities included the 63-kilometer Balykchy–Kochkor railway section, the modernization of Manas International Airport, the 4.8 MW Kainama-2 small hydropower plant in Jalal-Abad Region, the Sokuluk and Tuyuk small hydropower plants in Chui Region, five energy facilities in Osh Region, and the Suu-Bashi high-voltage substation in Batken Region.