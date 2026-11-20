LOCATED AT A PRIME SITE AROUND 2 MINUTES DRIVE TO THE JOHOR BAHRU-SINGAPORE RTS TRAIN LINK

Today, November 20, 2026: Hotel101 Global signs definitive binding agreements for the development of Hotel101-Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Hotel101-Johor Bahru is set to have approx. 606 rooms on a 3,535 sqm site located on the corner of Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and the Johor Bahru Inner Ring Road, only around 2 minutes from the Bukit Chagar RTS Link Station, the key hub of the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Hotel101-Johor Bahru is expected to generate MYR275.73 million (US$66.78 million) in sales revenues

Johor Bahru is reported to have seen roughly 430,000-450,000 daily cross-border travellers, or more than 140 million a year, creating a constant stream of short-stay guests in Johor Bahru

Some of the branded hotels currently operating in Johor Bahru include the Sheraton, Hyatt, Holiday Inn, Novotel, and DoubleTree by Hilton.

(Satellite Location Map of the Hotel101-Johor Bahru location)







(Satellite Location Map of the Hotel101-Johor Bahru location)

Hotel101-Johor Bahru site







In photo at the Hotel101-Johor Bahru site set to become the largest hotel in room count in the whole of Johor Bahru Malaysia is Hotel101 Global Founder Edgar Injap Sia II with Hotel101 Global CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini and Hotel101 Global Chief Development Officer Catherine Chan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ Ticker: HBNB) (“Hotel101” or“Hotel101 Global”), a leading asset-light, prop-tech hospitality platform pioneering a globally standardized“condotel” business model, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and a subsidiary of Philippine-listed DoubleDragon Corporation (PSE Ticker: DD), announces the signing of definitive binding agreements for the development of an approx. 606-room Hotel101-Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Hotel101 Global Team believes it ensures all its projects via direct developments, joint ventures and licensing to local developers in various countries worldwide are in prime and strategic locations.

The project situated at the Flagship A of Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). JS-SEZ is a cross-border economic partnership between Malaysia and Singapore, established via bilateral agreement in January 2025, that pairs Johor's land, resources, and cost-competitive manufacturing capacity with Singapore's capital, financial services, and global connectivity. Spanning roughly 3,500 square kilometers across southern Johor with flagship zones and promoted sectors ranging from digital economy, manufacturing, and logistics to green energy and services, the zone offers tailored incentives, streamlined approvals, and improved cross-border movement to attract high-value investment and create skilled jobs.

The hotel, to be named Hotel101-Johor Bahru, is planned to occupy a prime site on the corner of Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and the Johor Bahru Inner Ring Road in the heart of Johor Bahru's central business district. This strategic position is expected to offer guests excellent connectivity, sitting only around two minutes from the Bukit Chagar RTS Link Station-the key Malaysian hub of the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link that is expected to connect directly to Woodlands North in Singapore in around five minutes. The area has rapidly emerged as one of Johor's key growth districts, known for its modern infrastructure, improving transport links, and strong mix of residential, commercial, and tourism developments, while sitting at the centre of one of the world's busiest land border crossings.

Key Location Advantages:



Prime Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Position: Located at the corner of Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and the Johor Bahru Inner Ring Road with direct access to the city's main arterial routes. Upon completion, guests are expected to benefit from outstanding road connectivity and proximity to the upcoming RTS Link.

Proximity to Major Attractions and Connectivity: Situated within the Johor Bahru CBD that is expected to be served by the upcoming RTS Link, JB Sentral, major shopping malls, and the wider cross-border market. The site is expected to offer a balance of modern urban development and strong cross-border demand, with easy access to key commercial amenities, residential communities, and the reported 430,000–450,000 daily travellers moving between Malaysia and Singapore.

When completed, Hotel101-Johor Bahru is expected to generate approx. MYR275.73 million (US$66.78 million) in sales revenue once fully sold and is expected to be the largest hotel by room count in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, forming part of Hotel101 Global's global expansion strategy.

Hotel101-Johor Bahru is expected to offer 4-star amenities at affordable prices, including a ballroom, ample meeting spaces, and a conference center tailored for business events. Consistent with Hotel101's offerings across its locations globally, guests are expected to enjoy modern rooms, 24/7 reception, all-day dining, swimming pools, a full-size gym, a business center, children's playground, ample parking, luggage storage, and other amenities.

The development is subject to customary governmental, regulatory, corporate and other approvals.

About Hotel101 Global

Listed on Nasdaq (Ticker: HBNB) with a market capitalization of approx. US$1 billion as of November 18, 2026, Hotel101 is an asset-light, prop-tech hospitality platform pioneering a globally standardized“condotel” business model. Hotel101 aims to disrupt the global hotel and hospitality sector through its unique tech-enabled business model that positions it to generate revenues twice: first from the advance sale of individual hotel units during the construction phase; and second, from long-term recurring revenue derived from day-to-day hotel operations. The expansion of Hotel101 toward its long-term goal to operate in 100 countries globally is expected to be driven mainly by joint ventures and, in the future, license agreements with local developers in various countries worldwide.

The Hotel101 Global Group is advancing its global expansion plans toward its medium-term goal to be in 25 countries and its long-term goal of operating one million Hotel101 rooms in 100 countries globally.

(Aerial views of the Hotel101-Johor Bahru location)







(Aerial views of the Hotel101-Johor Bahru location)

(Aerial views of the Hotel101-Johor Bahru location)







(Aerial views of the Hotel101-Johor Bahru location)









Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws of certain jurisdictions, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (“HBNB”) and its subsidiaries (the“HBNB Group”), are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“set,”“expect,”“predict,”“potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, HBNB's expectations concerning anticipated sales revenue once fully sold and project value, the project location, expected number of rooms, expected project completion date and expansion goals, the outlook for the HBNB Group's business, productivity, plans and goals for future operational improvements and capital investments, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the HBNB Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of HBNB. Although HBNB believes that such plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, HBNB cannot assure you that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved or realized. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the HBNB Group's ability to execute on its business model, potential business expansion opportunities in foreign countries and growth strategies, manage future growth, retain and expand customers' use of its hotel services and attract new customers, and source and maintain talent; risks relating to joint venture partners, including owners of pre-sold condotel units in Hotel101 hospitality projects, who may have interests different from and may take actions that adversely affect the HBNB Group; risks relating to project cost and completion; risks relating to the HBNB Group's sources of cash and cash resources; risks relating to offering deferred payment schemes, including the risk of customer default; the HBNB Group's ability to effectively compete in the highly competitive hospitality industry; any declines or disruptions in the travel and hospitality industries or economic downturn; applicable laws and regulations to real estate development and marketing activities and hotel operation and management activities in the jurisdictions where the HBNB Group has operations or intends to expand into; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in HBNB's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F and under the heading“Risk Factors” in HBNB's registration statement on Form F-4 (File No.: 333-287130) and other documents to be filed by HBNB from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of HBNB's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that are not presently known to HBNB or that HBNB currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. HBNB cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date of this document. HBNB does not undertake any obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs. In the event that any forward-looking statement is updated, no inference should be made that HBNB will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters or any other forward-looking statements.

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