GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DOT DAO, the on-chain governance body of Polkadot, has approved a new strategic mandate with 97% of votes in favour. The mandate sets Polkadot's north star as bringing everyday users onto a product platform with privacy-preserving, zero-login products, set up in a way that the value created in and through these products flows back to the network's native token, DOT.

It asks Polkadot's funded entities to align with the strategy and work towards these goals. Referendum #1954 was submitted by the Polkadot Community Foundation (PCF) and voted on by the community through Polkadot's decentralised governance system. The PCF will align its work with the mandate and deploy the Polkadot app, the product platform's first mobile application.

For the past ten years, Polkadot focused on its technical infrastructure, but now that the foundations are ready, the community has chosen to focus on user-facing applications that bring value to Polkadot, and ultimately prioritise the end users of these applications. Given the previous technical focus, Polkadot used to measure progress by the number of developers building on the platform. The new measure is how many people use Polkadot, how many people are on the product platform, as well as general usage metrics. Polkadot's mandate makes user acquisition the priority over other measures such as ecosystem size and locked value.

At the centre of the strategy is a product platform that connects users and products directly. Products on it should feel as easy as the apps people already use, yet leave users in charge of their data. In practice, that means self-sovereignty, zero logins and privacy, which the mandate defines as the user's choice over what to disclose. Instead of a separate account and identity for every single service, people will have one portable digital self. An important pillar of the new strategy, and of the upcoming product platform and Polkadot app, is the introduction of dotStables, permissionless stable-value tokens backed by DOT, Polkadot's own token. Most crypto prices move too much for daily use, so dotStables are built to hold a steady value, with dotUSD as the first example. The goal is that when people use these tokens, it drives demand for DOT as well.









To ensure that these objectives are reached in an efficient and transparent way, the community and aligned entities should implement the new strategy through clear on-chain logic and incentives instead of generic retainers.

This is where the PCF comes in. The foundation, established by the Polkadot community, will support the mandate in two ways. It will deploy the Polkadot app, a mobile-first application designed to offer private messaging and digital cash, as the first product on the platform and the first to put dotStables to everyday use. It will also facilitate the promotion of the app, on behalf of the Polkadot community, to grow its visibility and adoption worldwide.

The full text of the mandate is available in referendum #1954. To follow the app's progress and be among the first to try it, visit polkadot.com, or follow Polkadot on X, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Polkadot Community Foundation

The PCF is the legal entity that Polkadot's community established through an on-chain vote in 2024 to act on its behalf. The community has entrusted it with ownership of the intellectual property for the Polkadot app. The DOT DAO mandate requires DAO-funded entities, including the PCF, to support the strategy approved through community referenda.

Media Contact:

Mila Kubata

...ork

Disclaimer:This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



