The NineHertz partners with OpenAI as a Select Partner, strengthening its AI-native engineering, agentic systems, enterprise AI engineering & FDE capabilities.

GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The NineHertz, an AI-native software engineering company headquartered in Jaipur, India, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner, joining the OpenAI Partner Network. The designation supports the company's focus on helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation to build and deploy AI-powered applications, intelligent workflows, and agentic systems using OpenAI technologies.As businesses scale and look to integrate artificial intelligence into their products and operations, the challenge is increasingly about engineering AI into real-world environments. Moving from promising prototypes to dependable applications requires more than access to advanced models. It demands the integration of AI with enterprise data, existing systems, business processes, and operational requirements that determine whether a solution can deliver sustained value.Through its Forward Deployed Engineer as a Service capabilities, The NineHertz aims to help enterprises bridge this gap by bringing engineering expertise closer to business and technology teams, supporting AI solution development, integration, and deployment in real-world environments.For The NineHertz, the OpenAI partnership aligns with its broader vision of becoming a leading AI-native engineering partner to frontier AI companies and enterprises. By bringing together AI engineering, software development, intelligent automation, and enterprise modernization capabilities, the company aims to help organizations translate emerging AI technologies into practical business applications.Strategic Significance of The NineHertz Joining the OpenAI Partner NetworkThe OpenAI partnership aligns with The NineHertz's broader AI-native engineering approach: designing, building, and evolving software with AI integrated into the development process and the resulting business applications. The practical opportunity lies in connecting AI capabilities with specific business requirements rather than treating AI as a standalone technology layer.For enterprises, this means approaching AI as part of a wider technology and operating strategy rather than as a standalone capability. Through its enterprise OpenAI implementation capabilities, The NineHertz aims connecting AI systems to enterprise knowledge, automating document-intensive processes, enabling more intuitive interactions with business applications, and orchestrating workflows across systems.The OpenAI partnership represents an important milestone in The NineHertz's broader strategic ambition: to become a leading AI-native engineering partner to frontier AI companies and enterprises, bringing together advanced AI capabilities, forward-deployed engineering, and specialized industry expertise to turn emerging technology into real-world business solutions.“Enterprise AI is moving beyond experimentation, and the next phase will be defined by how effectively organizations translate AI capabilities into real business outcomes. Our ambition at The NineHertz is to build an AI-native engineering organization that operates at the intersection of frontier AI innovation, industry expertise, and forward-deployed engineering. Our partnership with OpenAI is an important milestone in that journey, strengthening our ability to help enterprises design, build, and operationalize the next generation of intelligent products and systems,” said Tarun Khatri, CEO of The NineHertz.The Road Ahead: Advancing Enterprise AI Engineering and Agentic AI CapabilitiesThe NineHertz views the Select Partner designation as a milestone in its broader journey to strengthen its position in the AI engineering ecosystem. The company will continue investing in specialized AI engineering talent, expanding its engagement with frontier AI ecosystems, advancing its agentic AI and autonomous operations capabilities, and building industry-focused solutions designed to address complex enterprise challenges.The company's Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) approach brings engineering teams closer to customer environments, enabling them to work alongside business and technology stakeholders to identify challenges, architect solutions, integrate AI into existing systems, and accelerate implementation. These capabilities are complemented by flexible delivery models spanning expert augmentation, dedicated offshore development teams, managed delivery, and build-operate-transfer arrangements.As enterprises move toward the next phase of AI adoption, The NineHertz aims to be a partner that not only understands emerging AI technologies but can engineer, integrate, and operationalize them to create lasting business value.About The NineHertzThe NineHertz is an AI-native software engineering company founded in 2013 and headquartered in Georgia, USA, with offices across the globe. The company helps businesses design, build, and evolve digital products, enterprise applications, and AI-enabled software systems. Its capabilities span AI engineering, generative AI, agentic workflows, intelligent automation, and enterprise modernization.Through its proprietary ContinuumAITM build-run-evolve framework, The NineHertz supports organizations across the software lifecycle through flexible engineering and delivery models, helping businesses develop, deploy, and continuously evolve AI-enabled solutions.

Hemendra Singh

The NineHertz

+1 404-491-7433

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The NineHertz Joins OpenAI Partner Network to Support Enterprise AI Adoption News Provided By NineHertz November 20, 2026, 12:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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