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Space Power Systems Market

The Business Research Company's Space Power Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The space power systems market has experienced notable growth in recent years, reflecting the increasing importance of reliable energy solutions for various space missions. As advancements continue and demand for sophisticated power technologies rises, this sector is set for further expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key factors shaping the future of space power systems.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Space Power Systems Market

The space power systems market has demonstrated strong growth, with its size expected to increase from $2.63 billion in 2025 to $2.88 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This upward trend in previous years can be credited to the development of radioisotope thermoelectric generators used to power deep space missions, the early adoption of radioisotope heater units for maintaining thermal regulation in extreme environments, initial explorations into wireless power transmission for space applications, progress in fuel cell technology for long-duration spacecraft energy needs, and the rising demand for backup power systems crucial for mission-critical satellite operations.

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Anticipated Expansion of the Space Power Systems Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $4.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%. This growth will be driven by increased deployment of high-power satellites that require advanced energy generation systems, the broadening use of wireless power transmission technologies for lunar and orbital infrastructures, advancements in next-generation radioisotope systems that offer higher efficiency and reduced weight, the rising adoption of modular energy storage and distribution units for adaptable spacecraft design, and growing investments in sustainable power solutions tailored for long-term human and robotic space missions. Key trends during this period include improvements in high-efficiency photovoltaic and solar array technologies, expanded use of radioisotope thermoelectric generators in deep-space exploration, growing interest in energy-dense storage options for extended missions, development of modular and scalable spacecraft power architectures, and an increase in commercial spacecraft and satellite launches requiring dependable onboard energy sources.

Defining Space Power Systems and Their Role in Space Missions

Space power systems encompass the technologies and equipment involved in generating, storing, managing, and distributing electrical power to spacecraft, satellites, space stations, and other space missions. These systems are essential to ensure that space vehicles and scientific instruments receive a reliable and efficient energy supply, enabling them to function under the challenging conditions of space.

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The Rise in Satellite Launches as a Major Growth Driver for Space Power Systems

One of the primary forces propelling the space power systems market is the surge in satellite launches worldwide. These launches involve deploying satellites into orbit via launch vehicles to support applications like communication, Earth observation, navigation, and scientific research. The growth in satellite launches is largely fueled by the global demand for expanded high-speed internet connectivity through mega-constellations such as Starlink and OneWeb. Space power systems play a critical role by delivering dependable power sources that sustain satellite operations, propulsion, and communication once in orbit. For instance, in April 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that in 2023, 3,143 space objects were added to Earth's orbit from 212 launches and on-orbit break-up events, a significant rise compared to 2,533 objects from 179 launches in 2022. This increasing number of satellite deployments is a key factor driving growth in the space power systems market.

Geographic Outlook: North America's Lead and Asia-Pacific's Fast Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the space power systems market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, presenting a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Trends and Forecast Analysis of the Space Power Systems Market Highlight Robust Long-Term Growth Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 12:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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