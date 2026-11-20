MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder of Snyder Archives & Research LLC and Boston University PhD Candidate, Mary Helps Institutions and Communities Preserve, Interpret, and Steward Their HistoriesBoston, Massachusetts – Mary Snyder is an archivist, historical researcher, and public historian with more than a decade of experience advancing archival preservation, historical research, and community-centered storytelling. She is the founder of Snyder Archives & Research LLC and a PhD candidate in American Studies at Boston University. Through her practice, she helps cultural institutions and communities preserve, interpret, and steward their histories with integrity, accuracy, and long-term accessibility. Her expertise spans archival consulting, digital preservation, database development, interpretive planning, records management, and museum collections management. Across this work, she places particular focus on documenting the histories of underrepresented communities and freedom struggles in the United States.Mary's academic path laid a broad foundation for this work. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Anthropology, with a minor in Museum Studies, from the University of Michigan. She went on to complete a Master of Library and Information Science, with a focus on Archives and Digital Content Management, at Wayne State University, and the MLIS credential remains part of her professional identity. She is now pursuing her doctorate in American Studies at Boston University.Throughout her career, Mary has worked with leading museums, historic sites, and nonprofit organizations, including Whitney Plantation, History Factory, Historic Charleston Foundation, The Henry Ford, and Monticello. She has led complex archival initiatives involving historical records, digital collections, metadata design, and cataloging systems. Alongside these projects, she has developed research resources that support public engagement, education, and future scholarship. Her current work includes building archival collections and conducting advanced historical research that centers Black and Indigenous histories. These efforts also strengthen community partnerships and expand access to historically significant records.Mary attributes her success to the strong foundation her family provided by encouraging her curiosity through museums and history from an early age. The women in her family inspired her through their perseverance and their commitment to preserving stories. Mentors such as Dr. Jacqueline Langholtz, Dr. Ashley Rogers, and Dr. Paula Austin have challenged and encouraged her to grow professionally. Above all, she credits her commitment to gaining hands-on experience at every stage of her career and to staying connected to the deeper purpose behind her work, which continues to guide her professional decisions.The best career advice Mary has received is to prioritize experience and seek out opportunities to learn through hands-on work. She has found that meaningful professional growth comes from actively engaging in the field and with the communities, finding mentors who offer honest guidance and accountability, and continuously building practical skills. For her, those experiences have been just as valuable as her academic education in shaping her career.For young women entering archives, museums, and public history, Mary encourages them not to underestimate the skills they already possess. Many abilities are highly transferable, she notes, even when a career path is not perfectly linear. She urges newcomers to stay connected to their purpose, to be confident in the passion that drives their work, and to pursue every chance to gain practical experience, including volunteering when possible. In her view, experience builds confidence, while empathy, creativity, and authenticity strengthen both a career and the communities it serves.Mary sees one of the greatest challenges in her field as ensuring that communities have the resources and support they need to preserve and share their own histories. Political pressures can threaten the accurate interpretation of history. The long-term preservation of digital records also presents significant technical challenges that could lead to a future digital dark age if not properly addressed. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity in empowering communities with the tools and knowledge to steward both paper and digital archives. By building collaborative partnerships among families, community organizations, and cultural institutions, she believes the field can create more inclusive historical narratives, improve long-term preservation, and expand ethical access to historical information.Empathy is the foundation of everything Mary does. She strives to de-center herself and focus on using her skills to support and uplift the communities whose histories she helps preserve. Humility and authenticity guide her work, and she approaches every project with respect, honesty, and a commitment to community ownership. Above all, she seeks to foster hope by helping ensure that important stories are preserved accurately and shared with future generations.The Traveling ArchivistBeyond her consulting practice, Mary reaches a wide public audience as The Traveling Archivist. Under the tagline“Making archives make sense for everyone,” she has built a community of more than 50,000 followers across Instagram (@travelingarchivist) and TikTok (@thetravelingarchivist). Her content teaches individuals, families, and communities how to care for their photographs, scrapbooks, newspapers, and personal papers. It also educates professionals in galleries, libraries, archives, and museums (GLAM), as well as emerging archivists, on how archives work from the inside, how the field is changing, and how to build a career in it. Her series include“As An Archivist I Wish People Knew,”“Things I Wish I Knew Before Becoming an Archivist,” and“Who Controls the Record? Explained by an Archivist,” which examines how power and politics shape what gets saved and who gets to access it. Her viral post“Is Archiving the New Curating?” sparked a wide conversation about what turns a personal collection into an archive.By educating people from all walks of life, Mary hopes to democratize the archives and open them to everyone. Her audience includes aspiring archivists, artists managing their own collections, community organizations safeguarding their shared histories, and individuals and families trying to save their memories. She believes that when more people know how to build, preserve, and steward their own collections, the public can create a more inclusive historical record. She treats buildings, objects, and oral histories as archives, and she encourages her audience to see their own homes and neighborhoods as places where history is kept.Mary is deeply concerned about the future of memory-keeping in a digital age. Much of today's personal and community history lives on phones, cloud accounts, and social media platforms, and in her view those records are far more fragile than most people realize. Through The Traveling Archivist, she teaches her audience to become intentional memory-makers and memory-keepers so that the stories created today survive for future generations.Mary extends this work through Coffee with an Archivist, a monthly live Q&A where anyone can bring questions about their collections. She leads the Archives 101 Guided Cohort for aspiring archivists and creates practical workbooks that help individuals, families, and communities preserve their materials.Through her research, consulting practice, and public scholarship, Mary continues to advance inclusive historical narratives and to create sustainable archival solutions that protect the past for generations to come. Her work ensures that the stories of communities too often overlooked are recorded faithfully and remain accessible to those who will learn from them.Learn More about Mary Snyder:Through her Influential Women profile:Snyder Archives & Research: snyderarchivesandresearchInstagram: @travelingarchivist | TikTok: @thetravelingarchivistInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Mary Snyder: Preserving Community Histories With Integrity, Empathy, and Care News Provided By Influential Women November 20, 2026, 12:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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