ShopView's drag-and-drop scheduling calendar shows heavy-duty repair shops each technician's availability, workload and assigned jobs in one view, with job status updated as work moves through the shop.

Drag-and-drop calendar allows heavy-duty repair shops to see each technician's availability and workload, assign work and catch overlapping jobs in real time

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShopView, the heavy-duty repair shop management platform, has added repair scheduling software for independent truck, trailer, diesel and equipment repair shops. The new drag-and-drop calendar shows technician availability, work order status and upcoming jobs in one place, and every change appears on the team's devices as it is made.Scheduling on whiteboards, spreadsheets or phone calls can work for a shop with a handful of jobs, but it tends to break down as volume grows. A truck left waiting for a technician, or a bay left empty by a scheduling conflict, costs the shop revenue and delays the customer.Using ShopView's new feature, service managers can now assign work to technicians based on workload, shift schedule and availability. The calendar flags overlapping jobs and gaps that need to be filled, and each job shows whether it is scheduled, in progress, delayed or complete. Managers can switch between daily, weekly and technician-specific views.The same calendar shows which technicians are overbooked and which have open time, so work can be reassigned and idle time filled without overloading the team. Managers can also plan ahead around service windows, shift plans and technician time off.ShopView runs on computers, smartphones and tablets, and shop information is stored in the cloud and synced across devices, so the whole team works from the same schedule.More information about ShopView repair scheduling software is available at .About ShopViewShopView is heavy-duty repair shop management software for independent truck, trailer, diesel, and equipment repair facilities. Built by shop owners, the platform serves single-location shops and multi-location operations across North America, including businesses with three to more than 50 technicians. ShopView holds the highest ratings in its category across G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, based on more than 160 verified customer reviews.

Cody McCarthy

ShopView

+1 587-438-9423

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ShopView Scheduling Software Lets Heavy-Duty Shops Assign Jobs and Balance Technician Workloads on One Live Calendar News Provided By ShopView November 20, 2026, 12:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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