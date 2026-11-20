Marketing Iceberg Extended Edition by Farhad Moradi

New online resource explores the Marketing Iceberg Extended Edition, connecting buyer psychology, marketing strategy, sales and customer retention.

- Farhad Moradi, Author of Marketing IcebergTORONTO, CANADA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Farhad Moradi, a sales and marketing consultant, business growth advisor and author, has introduced an expanded online resource dedicated to the Marketing Iceberg framework, examining why businesses may continue experiencing disappointing results despite increasing their investments in advertising, technology and lead generation.Published on his professional website, the new Marketing Iceberg resource explores the ideas behind the Marketing Iceberg Extended Edition, a 30-chapter book addressing the relationship between buyer psychology, marketing strategy, sales performance, customer experience and sustainable business growth.The central premise challenges a common business assumption: that disappointing marketing results necessarily indicate a problem with advertising.According to the framework, problems appearing in campaign performance may originate elsewhere, including unclear positioning, weak differentiation, inadequate sales follow-up, customer uncertainty or inconsistencies between what a business promises and what it delivers.Looking Beneath Visible Marketing PerformanceTraditional marketing analysis often concentrates on visible indicators such as advertising reach, website traffic, inquiries, conversion rates and customer acquisition costs.The Marketing Iceberg framework encourages business owners and marketing professionals to investigate the underlying conditions that influence those results.Its diagnostic structure examines four interconnected perspectives:The surface layer considers observable activities, customer interactions and commercial results.The emotional layer examines confidence, uncertainty, trust and perceived risk during the buying experience.The psychological layer explores customer motivations, perceived value, assumptions and beliefs that may influence purchasing decisions.The foundational layer investigates positioning, offers, sales processes, organizational consistency, customer experience and retention.These layers provide a method for structuring business questions rather than a universal formula for determining commercial outcomes.Connecting Marketing Psychology With Business GrowthThe Marketing Iceberg Extended Edition develops ideas first introduced in Moradi's original 2020 publication.The expanded edition organizes its material into 30 chapters across six parts, addressing consumer behaviour, buyer psychology, business foundations, trust, sales communication, customer relationships, data and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.It also connects these subjects through three broader stages: ESTABLISH, ENGAGE and RETAIN.The ESTABLISH stage emphasizes customer understanding, positioning, brand identity and offer development. ENGAGE examines the connection between marketing communication, sales and buying decisions. RETAIN focuses on customer experience, repeat business, loyalty and long-term customer value."Before increasing a marketing budget, businesses should understand what is actually preventing customers from moving forward," said Farhad Moradi."The problem is rarely where it appears. Better diagnosis helps businesses make more informed decisions about where their resources belong."A Framework Developed Through Business ExperienceMoradi's professional experience in sales, marketing and business advisory began in Dubai in 2005 and has since extended across international business environments, including Toronto and London.The Marketing Iceberg concept draws on his experience examining how human behaviour, business structure and commercial execution influence growth.The expanded framework also addresses contemporary developments, including generative AI, marketing automation, changing customer expectations and increasingly complex buying journeys.Rather than treating technology as an independent solution, it encourages organizations to connect digital tools with a clear commercial purpose.The newly published Marketing Iceberg resource provides an introduction to these concepts for business owners, entrepreneurs, sales professionals, marketing practitioners, consultants and students.Readers can explore the framework and the Extended Edition through Farhad Moradi's website and the official Marketing Iceberg website.About Farhad MoradiFarhad Moradi is a business growth advisor, sales and marketing consultant, speaker and author with more than two decades of international experience in sales, marketing and human behaviour. His advisory work focuses on positioning, buyer psychology, marketing strategy, sales performance and the business systems that influence sustainable growth.The Marketing Iceberg framework examines the connection between visible marketing activities and the underlying factors that shape customer decisions and business performance.Additional InformationMarketing Iceberg resource:Official book website:Book retailers: buy-official-retailers

Farhad Moradi Kouchi

6 DIMENSIONS

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Farhad Moradi Introduces Marketing Iceberg Framework for Diagnosing Growth Problems News Provided By 6 DIMENSIONS November 20, 2026, 12:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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