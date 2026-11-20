MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As preliminary data show 659 traffic deaths on Washington roads in 2025, the Seattle firm outlines three early decisions that can shape a car accident injury claim.

Following the release of Washington's preliminary 2025 traffic safety data, Brumley Law Firm Car Accident Lawyers, a Washington personal injury firm, is drawing attention to a point that gets less notice than the statewide numbers: what happens in the first days after a crash. Fewer people are dying on the state's roads, but thousands are still hurt, and the decisions they make early, often while in pain and under pressure from insurers, can affect what they recover. A Seattle car accident lawyer is often asked about the same three issues: recorded statements, fault and deadlines.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), preliminary data show 659 people died in traffic crashes in Washington in 2025, down 10.5 percent from 2024 and 18 percent below the 2023 total of 809, which was a 33-year high. Fatalities involving a speeding driver fell from 270 in 2023 to 189 in 2025, and those involving a distracted driver fell from 136 to 103.“These fatalities remain above pre-pandemic counts, but it is encouraging to see this decrease,” said Dr. Staci Hoff, Research and Data Director at the WTSC.

The first issue is the insurance company's phone call. After a crash, the other driver's insurer may ask for a recorded statement. A claimant is generally not required to give one, and the call can include open questions about speed, symptoms and prior injuries that are later compared with the police report and medical records. Brumley Law Firm recommends getting advice before agreeing to a recorded statement or signing a broad medical release, particularly when treatment is still ongoing. Policy terms differ, and a person's own insurer may have cooperation requirements, so the policy should be read first.

The second issue is fault. Washington follows pure comparative fault under RCW 4.22.005, which means an injured person's compensation is reduced by their share of responsibility, but is not automatically barred. Because even a small percentage can change the value of a claim, insurers often look for ways to assign some blame to the injured driver. Like other personal injury claims, a car accident claim can seek damages for medical costs, lost income, and pain and suffering. When the crash involves an impaired driver, a separate criminal case may run alongside the civil claim, a situation the firm covers on its page for drunk driving accident victims.

The third issue is time. Most Washington personal injury claims must be filed within three years under RCW 4.16.080, though shorter notice rules can apply, such as when a government vehicle or agency is involved. Evidence can disappear sooner. Video from nearby businesses, vehicle data and witness memories may be lost within days or weeks.

“Many people assume the first call from an adjuster is routine, and that a lower number than they hoped for is simply how it works,” said attorney Joshua R. Brumley of Brumley Law Firm Car Accident Lawyers.“A drop in statewide fatalities is welcome news, but it does not change what an injured person faces after a crash. Understanding recorded statements, fault and deadlines early can prevent avoidable mistakes.”

The firm recommends that anyone hurt in a crash seek medical care promptly, obtain the police report number, photograph the scene and vehicles, keep records of medical visits and missed work, and be careful about what they sign or say to an insurer before understanding their rights.

This release is provided for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice.

About Brumley Law Firm Car Accident Lawyers

Brumley Law Firm Car Accident Lawyers is a Washington-based personal injury law firm that represents people injured in car, motorcycle, truck and other crashes, as well as other personal injury matters, throughout the state. The firm offers free case reviews and handles injury cases on a contingency basis.

The firm's Seattle office is located at 617 Eastlake Ave E, #110,

Seattle, WA 98109.

Website:

Joshua R.

Brumley Law Firm Car Accident Lawyers

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