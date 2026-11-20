

EQS Newswire / 20/11/2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), led the city's largest-ever delegation of government officials and business leaders to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen (November 17-19).







Mr Lee attended the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting yesterday (November 19), exchanging views with leaders of other economies on deepening regional co-operation and expanding into diversified markets.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Lee said that the Asia-Pacific region is today's economic growth engine, providing two-thirds of global growth. As an international finance, trade and innovation centre, and benefitting from the national support, the HKSAR will give full play to its significant role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder". Hong Kong will continue to maintain a free and open market, embrace the rules-based multilateral trading system, and look forward to expanding its co-operation with APEC, to continuously contribute to the region and work hand in hand towards shared prosperity.

Earlier, the Chief Executive set out five achievements resulting from Hong Kong's participation at APEC 2026.

First, contributing Hong Kong's strength by actively participating in and supporting our country's successful hosting of the APEC meetings. Hong Kong, China actively attended and organised meetings and workshops, and launched a series of capacity-building projects.

Second, deepening exchanges with APEC member economies. APEC member economies are Hong Kong's important trading partners, accounting for 87 per cent of Hong Kong's external trade. "Through bilateral meetings and engagements, I met with the leaders of seven economies: Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Thailand, Chile, Peru and Singapore to strengthen ties and discuss issues of mutual concern," Mr Lee said.

Third, consolidating relations with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states. Seven ASEAN member states are APEC members. ASEAN is Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner.

Fourth, further exploring emerging markets. The HKSAR Government is actively expanding Hong Kong's economic and trade network, and expanding and exploring different markets, especially on strengthening ties with emerging markets and economies with growth potential. Mr Lee met with the President of Chile, Mr José Antonio Kast, and together they witnessed the signing of the Working Holiday Scheme agreement between Hong Kong and Chile. Mr Lee noted that Chile is Hong Kong's third-largest trading partner and first Working Holiday Scheme partner in Latin America.

Fifth, telling good stories of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Hong Kong. The successful hosting of APEC meetings in Shenzhen, a core city of the GBA, fully demonstrated the GBA's strength and charm as a window for the country's high-standard opening up.

In a special address at the APEC CEO Summit (November 17), Mr Lee seized the opportunity to promote the development opportunities of the GBA and Hong Kong's unique advantages.

"Hong Kong has an indispensable role to play in ensuring that this rapid growth continues. Under 'one country, two systems', we are the only global city to capitalise on both China and international advantages," Mr Lee said.

"We maintain a common law system, the free flow of capital and information, a simple and competitive tax regime and a deep pool of talent. These strengths make our city the natural 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' between the Greater Bay Area and the rest of the Asia-Pacific."

Hong Kong, as one of the world's most competitive economies, has firmly supported free trade and multilateralism and actively leveraged the APEC platform to deepen international exchanges and co-operation.

The APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting was successfully held in Hong Kong for the first time last month, fully demonstrating Hong Kong's unique advantage of connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world under the "one country, two systems" principle, and contributing Hong Kong's strength to the financial co-operation of APEC China.

"Under the 'one country, two systems' principle, 'Hong Kong, China' continues as a full member of APEC, since our city was established as a special administrative region of China, our country, in 1997," Mr Lee said, during the APEC CEO Summit. "We are proud to sit at the APEC table with our own delegation, our own trade and customs policies, and our own voice - while also being part of China, our country, part of its Greater Bay Area, with our shared interest in an open and prosperous Asia-Pacific. That's 'one country, two systems' at work to its fullest."





Hashtag: #HongKong #BrandHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

20/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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