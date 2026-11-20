MENAFN - IANS) Dibrugarh, Nov 20 (IANS) Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh was flown from Assam's Dibrugarh to New Delhi on Friday under heavy security, ahead of his scheduled visit to Punjab to attend the cremation of his grandmother.

Singh, lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 2023, was taken out of the prison at around 12:45 p.m. under the escort of a five-member Punjab Police team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

A convoy of seven vehicles, accompanied by armed Assam Police personnel and elite Black Panther commandos, escorted him to Dibrugarh Airport, located around 15 km from the jail.

After completing the necessary transit formalities, the Punjab Police took custody of the MP, who boarded a flight to New Delhi at 2:40 p.m.

According to sources, Singh will spend Friday night in Delhi under tight security before being taken to Amritsar on Saturday.

He has been permitted to attend the cremation of his 84-year-old grandmother, Charan Kaur, at his native village of Jallupur Khera between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Singh's legal counsel Jasbir Kaur confirmed the arrangements and said he would be brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail on November 22.

She said the family had been waiting for an opportunity to perform the last rites and expressed hope that the court's directions would be implemented smoothly.

An Additional Sessions Judge in Amritsar approved Singh's visit on November 17 after logistical and flight-related difficulties prevented his travel initially proposed on November 14.

The court has also directed Singh to participate in the ash-collection ritual on November 22 and the bhog ceremony on November 23 through video conferencing, citing law and order concerns.

Singh was arrested in April 2023 in connection with the attack on Ajnala police station in Punjab.

Despite being elected to the Lok Sabha from Khadoor Sahib in the 2024 general elections while in jail, he continues to remain behind bars.

His detention under the National Security Act ended in April 2026, but he remains in custody in the Ajnala case.