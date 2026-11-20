MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) China's labour market may be facing significantly deeper challenges than indicated by official unemployment figures, with rising underemployment and growing dependence on gig work, a new report has said.

The report from Nepal Aaja said China's official urban unemployment rate for September at 5.2 per cent is unrealistic as the methodology used in official surveys classifies individuals as employed even if they perform limited paid work.

Using broader measures that include discouraged workers who have effectively disappeared from official statistics, a prominent economist at Tsinghua University estimated China's real unemployment rate at 10.2 per cent, representing roughly 24 million long-term unemployed people, including about 13 million young people aged 16 to 24.

Economists have pointed to a growing number of workers who have transitioned from stable employment into gig-economy jobs such as ride-hailing, food delivery and warehouse work, the report noted.

Though these individuals may be technically counted as employed, many reportedly earn substantially less than in previous jobs.

The report cited data showing that unemployment-benefit recipients more than doubled between 2021 and 2025 even as the official unemployment rate remained relatively stable, placing increased pressure on China's unemployment insurance fund.

Further, China is expected to see a record 12.7 million university graduates enter the labour market, increasing competition for professional jobs. The youth unemployment rate for people aged 16-24, excluding students, stood at 18 per cent in September 2026 after reaching 18.9 per cent in August.

“Large numbers of graduates complain about unpaid trial periods, misleading job advertisements, repeated interviews for positions that never materialise, and salaries far below expectations,” the report noted.

As workers fear losing their jobs, their spending declines, weighing on domestic demand, discouraging business investment and slowing hiring, creating a vicious cycle.

-IANS

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