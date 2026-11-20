MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a brief visit to West Bengal on Saturday to attend the platinum jubilee anniversary program of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Kharagpur in the West Midnapore district of West Bengal.

The Prime Minister will be at IIT, Kharagpur for around one and a half hours. The other dignitaries to be present along with him on the occasion would be West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi; Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari; state higher education minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay; and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister is expected to land at the helipad of IIT Kharagpur at 9.45 a.m. on Saturday. IIT Kharagpur is the first among the IITs in India to begin a medical course. The Prime Minister will go around the premises of the facility at IIT Kharagpur.

He will arrive at the Netaji Auditorium within the IIT Kharagpur campus for the main function at 10.15 a.m. He will also interact with 75 students of IIT Kharagpur, symbolising the Institute's 75-year journey.

In the next part of the program, the Prime Minister will unveil a special commemorative coin from the Centre to mark the 75th anniversary of IIT. This will be followed by his speech at 10.30 a.m. He will leave Kharagpur at around 11 a.m.

IIT Kharagpur, established in 1951, was the first Indian Institute of Technology to be set up in the country. Recognised as an Institute of National Importance, it has played a pioneering role in advancing technical education, research and innovation in India.

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Prime Minister will travel to Bihar from Kharagpur to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects in Vaishali.“Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Uttar Pradesh. At around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the Prime Minister will participate in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. He will also address the gathering on the occasion,” the PIB statement said.

Instituted in the academic session 2021-22, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to recognise excellence in skill development and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work. Since its inception, the ceremony has felicitated All India toppers and high achievers from the skill development ecosystem, fostering a culture of pride, achievement and aspiration around vocational education and skilled careers.

This year, 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) will be felicitated for their outstanding achievements.