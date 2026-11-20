MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently shared insights into the craft of acting, and the relationship between an actor and a writer.

In an latest episode of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 18, the actor engaged in a masterclass on acting with contestant Kedarnath Sahu from Raigarh.

During the episode, the show host asked Kedarnath what he pursues beyond his UPSC preparations. Kedarnath spoke about his passion for acting and shared that he studies books on the craft, particularly Constantin Stanislavski, the pioneer of method acting.

He then asked the senior actor if he follows a specific method or when he first felt he had truly mastered his craft.

Big B credited writers over performers, as he said,“Bhaisahab sach mein kahe toh main yeh vishwas rakhta hoon ki kalakar koi nahi hota hain, jo hero hota hai film ka wo asal mein lekhak hota hain kyunki wo kahani likhta hain aur wo sochta hain characters ke baare mein aur kahani ke baare mein, toh ek tarah se method acting toh lekhak kar raha hai (Honestly, I truly believe that there are no artistes; the hero in a film is actually the writer because he writes the story and thinks about the characters and the narrative. In a way, the writer is doing method acting)”.

“Toh humne toh keval aake sirf joh likha hota hain script mein usse hum keh dete hain bass aur kuch nahi karte, shuruvat ke dino mein kasta hota tha ki kahi baar joh likha hota tha voh hume samaj mein nahi aata tha lekin samay laga aur fir dheere-dheere hum jaise acting kar rahe the voh logo ko acha lagne laga aur kaam milne laga. Lekin humne aisa koi method acting nahi sikha hain (So we just come and say what is written in the script, that's it, and we don't do anything else. In the beginning, it was difficult because sometimes what was written didn't make sense to us, but with time, gradually, the way we were acting started to please people, and we began to get work. But we haven't learned any method acting like that)”, he added.

Big B's remarks validate the long-running industry conversation around his rise to superstardom, and the role of legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed who crafted the iconic template of the Angry Young Man, in shaping up his career.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 18 is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.