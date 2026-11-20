MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India on Friday reiterated its support for the safe, speedy and sustainable return of displaced Rohingya people to Myanmar's Rakhine State, while taking note of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in the genocide case against Myanmar.

Responding to a question during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh under 'Operation Insaniyat' and its support for development initiatives in the Rakhine State.

The remarks came after the ICJ on Thursday delivered its judgment in the case 'The Gambia vs Myanmar: 11 States intervening', finding Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya community in northern Rakhine State during the 2017“clearance operations”, in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

"We have taken note of the verdict. India has consistently supported safe, speedy, and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya people from the Rakhine State. To this end, India had earlier, as you would be aware, supported Rohingya camps in Bangladesh with relief supplies in five tranches, under Operation Insaniyat. We have also supported the Rakhine State Development Programme in Myanmar for this purpose,” said Jaiswal.

India launched 'Operation Insaniyat' in 2017 to extend humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh following the influx of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

On 11 November 2019, The Gambia, on behalf of the 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, filed a case at the ICJ alleging that Myanmar failed to fulfil its obligations to prevent and punish acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya in Rakhine State as required under the Genocide Convention.

Meanwhile, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed the ICJ verdict holding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya and urged all UN member states to uphold the judgment.

Hasina described the ruling as an important step towards securing international justice and the eventual return of the Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

“I am pleased that the ICJ has today issued its Judgement in The Gambia v Myanmar case, finding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya minority. This is an important step forward for international justice and the return of the Rohingya to their homes in Rakhine State. I call upon all UN Member States to uphold this Judgment and ensure that it is respected by Myanmar,” read a statement issued by the former PM.