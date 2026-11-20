MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 20 (IANS) A manager of Bank of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly confining a customer inside the bank for nearly three hours over three pending instalments of a loan taken to purchase a Scorpio SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the bank's branch on Devi Ahilya Marg, popularly known as Jail Road, under the MG Road police station limits. The complainant, Prateek Nihale, had taken a vehicle loan of around Rs 10 lakh, of which three monthly instalments were pending.

According to the police complaint, he visited the bank on Tuesday and offered to pay one instalment. However, the manager, identified as Jeevan Waghmare, allegedly entered into an argument with him, pulled down the bank's shutter and prevented him from leaving.

Nihale was allegedly kept inside the bank for around three hours and was released at about 7 p.m., following which he approached the MG Road police station.

ACP Apurva Kiledar said the bank's recovery team had visited the customer's residence a day before the incident and subsequently called him to the branch over the outstanding loan instalments.

"He had taken a Scorpio vehicle, and its instalments had not been paid for three months. A day earlier, a bank team had gone to his house, following which he was called to the bank. He was allegedly held inside, and the bank was locked," Kiledar told IANS.

She said the customer informed the police, following which a team reached the bank. The bank staff also allegedly misbehaved with police personnel during the intervention.

"The bank staff could not justify why they had kept him detained. Taking the entire incident into account, an FIR was registered," the ACP said.

Following the complaint, MG Road police registered a case against the manager under various sections relating to wrongful confinement and arrested him.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged confinement and the conduct of the bank staff during the police intervention.