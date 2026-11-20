MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (IANS) The Kerala government has sanctioned Rs 41.64 crore to procure 35,291 smartphones for Anganwadi workers and Women and Child Development Department staff, addressing long-standing operational hurdles faced by grassroots workers who have been forced to rely on their personal devices for official data entry.

Issued through a government order on November 18 under the Centre's Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, the sanction will primarily benefit 33,120 Anganwadi workers serving women and children at the grassroots level.

In addition, 1,327 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) lady supervisors and 152 block coordinators will receive smartphones, while 692 devices will be retained as buffer stock.

The decision follows persistent complaints from Anganwadi workers over technical glitches, device limitations, and connectivity issues while operating the Poshan Tracker application.

Until now, many workers had to depend on their personal mobile phones to record children's growth metrics, update nutrition data, and maintain digital records, adding to their financial and operational burden.

Notably, the shortage of official work devices persisted despite Kerala having one of the highest levels of mobile penetration in India. According to data from March 2025, the state recorded 42.2 million mobile connections with a tele-density of 119.51 per cent, outnumbering its total population.

Under the approved procurement plan, each smartphone will cost up to Rs 11,800, inclusive of GST, with the total expenditure shared between the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio.

The Women and Child Development Department has been directed to procure the devices through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and distribute them on an urgent basis.

Officials said the dedicated devices will streamline real-time nutrition monitoring and digital record-keeping on the Poshan Tracker platform while relieving grassroots workers of personal expenses incurred in delivering essential public services.