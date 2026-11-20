MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday said that long-term planning, proper land management, timely execution of infrastructure projects, and boosting agricultural productivity are vital to Maharashtra's all-round development.

He added that the state government is actively implementing a range of development initiatives to achieve these goals.

He made the remarks during a review meeting on Maharashtra's development projects at his official residence, held with NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri.

Thanking NITI Aayog, the Chief Minister noted that the think tank has consistently provided guidance and practical advice to the state, expressing hope for continued support going forward. He reiterated that the administration is working in mission mode to complete development works at a set pace.

During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on long-term planning for land acquisition. Lahiri urged authorities to resolve pending issues related to land acquisition, infrastructure, and agriculture on priority.

Observing that land development and sound management can generate substantial revenue, Lahiri emphasised acquiring land needed for future development projects in advance and managing it effectively.

Land available at lower costs today can become far more valuable in the future, he said, calling for an ambitious land acquisition policy framed with future generations in mind.

He also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the state government's flagship Vadhavan Port project.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis presented the state's long-term development roadmap-anchored around the goal of making Maharashtra a $5-trillion economy by 2047, aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047.

He further stated that the government has laid focus on developing Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a major economic engine, with NITI Aayog partnering on the city-region growth strategy to scale MMR's economy from $140 billion toward $300 billion by 2030 and $1 trillion long-term.

A special development plan under post-Naxal development initiatives is being implemented to turn Gadchiroli into India's first major integrated steel hub, alongside investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and employment.