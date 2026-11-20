MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police arrested seven people across five states and busted a pan-India cyber fraud network involved in a Rs 67.78 lakh investment scam, an official said on Friday.

The action against the network involved in cheating people on the pretext of stock market and IPO investments exposed an organised syndicate engaged in arranging and supplying bank accounts of bogus firms, which were used to receive and rapidly divert the cheated money, the police said.

The operation was conducted by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police as it is a specialised cybercrime enforcement unit of the Delhi Police.

Seven mobile phones were seized during the operation, said Gaurav Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police – I, IFSO.

Those arrested were identified as Pawan Kumar, resident of Prayagraj; Md. Izhaan, resident of Lucknow; Aryan Kanaujia, resident of Kanpur; Sanu Katheriya alias Kartik, resident of Kanpur; Sanu Katheriya alias Kartik, resident of Kanpur; Ashbind Kumar Singh alias Boss (45 years), resident of Delhi, and Hemant Kumar Shah alias Jitendra, a resident of Delhi, the police said.

The complainant, Nandan Singh Nayal, a resident of Dwarka, along with his family members, was induced to invest in shares and IPOs through fraudulent WhatsApp groups operating under the names“538 Action Price Lab” and“Victory Pioneers Capital”.

The fraudsters posed as stock market experts and created an illusion of genuine investment opportunities by circulating fabricated profit screenshots and investment advice.

The victims were subsequently directed to invest through a fraudulent online platform, aikyaemerging, which displayed fictitious investment gains, promised attractive returns and IPO allotments, said the police in a statement.

The complainant and his family members transferred a total of Rs 67,78,000 through 22 transactions into bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

When the victims attempted to withdraw their investments, the handlers demanded an additional Rs 1,10,75,424 on the pretext of clearing pending orders and other dues. When the victims realised the deception and refused to make further payments, the fraudsters stopped responding and disappeared.

Investigation revealed that the cheated amount was routed through multiple bank accounts belonging to bogus firms, forming part of an organised mule-account network.

The syndicate allegedly arranged bank accounts using manipulated or arranged KYC documents. The investigation further revealed that the proceeds of crime were withdrawn through ATMs and bearer cheques or converted into cryptocurrency, said the police.