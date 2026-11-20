Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Side Player Remark

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Reacting to Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi calling India a "side player" in geopolitics, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday urged him not to make statements against the country, whether inside India or outside. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, "I have not heard him. But I would like to urge him not to say things against the country, whether he is in the country or outside."

This comes after Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the central government's foreign policy as he argued that India should have a more active role in global discussions, expressing concern that the country had become a "side player" in international affairs while Pakistan was actively mediating peace negotiations between the United States and Iran. Speaking at the University of Chicago, Rahul Gandhi said, "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States.”

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan also criticised Gandhi's "side player" remarks in global affairs, accusing him of attempting to tarnish India's international reputation during his visit to the United States. "Rahul Gandhi, sitting in a foreign country and maliciously attempting to spoil India's international reputation by publicly defaming our nation as a side player, is most reprehensible and inexcusable. Rahul Gandhi, the LoP, sounds like an eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan, and his reckless remarks expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is about global geopolitics," he said.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh also criticised Gandhi's recent comments, saying,“I am surprised to think why Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition, goes abroad every time to defame the country... As Leader of Opposition, his hatred for Modi ji has become so intense that, while hating Modi ji, he has started hating India... Sometimes I get confused whether he is actually the Leader of Opposition of India or of some other country." (ANI)