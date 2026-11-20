Kiren Rijiju Rejects Allegations of Religious Bias in Siraj Selection

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday rejected Congress MP Imran Masood's allegations of discrimination against Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj following his omission from the Team India playing 11 for the ongoing Test match against New Zealand in Wellington, asserting that opportunities in the country are given based on merit and not religion or caste.

Reacting to Congress MP Imran Masood's allegation that Siraj was overlooked because of his name, Rijiju said nobody in the country was discriminated against or denied opportunities on the basis of their religious identity. "...Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit. One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it. If someone feels this way, it is not right,” the Union Minister said while speaking to reporters.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', Rijiju said there was no need to create divisions in society based on caste or religion.“PM said that we are all one and we have a goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', then there is no need to create divides on the basis of caste or religion," he said.

Earlier, Congress MP Imran Masood had alleged discrimination over Siraj's exclusion from the playing 11, claiming that the fast bowler was not selected despite his previous performances. Speaking to ANI, Masood had said, "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear."

NCP-SP leader Shashikant Shinde also rejected the allegations of discrimination against Mohammed Siraj, saying cricket selections in India are based on merit, not religion or names. "...In India, any player is selected based on merit. I do not think anything like this would happen. There have been many players, including the Pathan brothers, Yusuf and Irfan, who were selected in the past... In my view, if they have any evidence, they should present it... In India, selections are not made based on names. That is all I have to say," he told reporters.