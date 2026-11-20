Shivpal Yadav Dismisses Impact of AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party Pact

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav has stated that the alliance between AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will not impact the SP's vote bank, asserting that the party holds the support of people from all sections of society.

Speaking on the alliance, Yadav also targeted the government, alleging that it had failed to work for the welfare of the people. "The Samajwadi Party's votes will not go anywhere. People from all sections of society are with the Samajwadi Party. This government is not doing any good for anyone; it stands by no one. They only spread lies and engage in corruption," Shivpal Yadav said.

Recently, Owaisi and Azad announced the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The alliance has named Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate and announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together.

Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and SP. In the current session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 elected members, 258 of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 107 from the SP, and 13 from the Apna Dal. Congress, in alliance with the SP, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections. In the 2022 polls, the Congress managed just two seats out of the 399 contested. AIMIM could not open its account in 2022 and is looking to consolidate Muslim votes and replicate its performance as in the Bihar elections in 2025.