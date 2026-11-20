Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH has ordered an investigation into the alleged abduction of a woman from a private medical college in the city after a video showing a group of men forcibly pushing her into an SUV surfaced on social media.

The commissioner has directed officials to register a case, investigate the incident and trace the woman, who was allegedly taken away by her family members against her wishes.

The incident came to light after a user on X shared a video purportedly showing several men surrounding a woman and forcing her into an SUV. The post claimed that a female student had been abducted from a private medical college in Mangaluru, triggering concern over her safety.

MANGALURU: STUDENT ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTED!

A video purportedly shows a woman being forcibly taken from Kanachur Medical College. Police have launched an investigation to trace her. The alleged interfaith angle remains unverified. An adult woman's right to choose must be protected. Subhankar Bera (@subhankar_org) November 20, 2026

According to reports, the woman had allegedly fallen in love with a man belonging to another faith, following which her family members reportedly took her away against her will.

Responding to the viral post, Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy confirmed that the woman was allegedly taken away by her relatives on Thursday evening. He stressed that forcibly taking an adult woman against her wishes amounted to an offence, regardless of the fact that those involved were her family members.

The commissioner also underlined that the woman was an adult and had the legal right to decide where she wanted to live, making her consent central to the matter.

“Had the incident been reported immediately, we could have intercepted the vehicle before it travelled far. Directions have been issued to register a case, investigate the incident and trace the woman,” he said.