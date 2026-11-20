Six people on board a small aircraft escaped with minor injuries after it crashed beside a highway in Mexico and caught fire shortly after losing power.

The Piper Malibu 46 came off the runway near Monterrey International Airport on November 18, clipped a fence and skidded onto the shoulder of the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway in Apodaca.

The crash occurred at around 1:50 pm local time. The plane was quickly engulfed, sending thick black smoke into the air as traffic kept moving along the busy road.

Footage from the scene showed two separate fires burning near the highway while vehicles slowed and began to back up. Emergency crews and firefighters reached the location to bring the blaze under control.

All six aboard survived, including four passengers and two crew members. First responders assessed them at the site and found only minor injuries, with none needing hospital treatment.

A plane crashed onto a busy highway in Mexico and burst into flames - all six people on board survivedThe Piper Malibu 46 suffered an engine failure during takeoff. The aircraft smashed through the airport perimeter fence and came down on the Monterrey–Nuevo Laredo highway,... twitter/ofWaH6R60a

- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 20, 2026

The crew members were identified as David Corona Cabrero, 41, and Alan Adrin Cuevas Loo, 25.

The passengers were named as José Luis Villaseñor Sánchez, 56, Armando Ezequiel Mata, 42, Carlos Alejandro Castillo Pérez, 40, and Priscila Guadalupe Carrillo Fragoso, 36.

The aircraft, operated by Casago, was travelling to Atizapán near Mexico City when the incident took place.

The airport runway was closed temporarily after the crash, and an investigation has been opened to establish why the aircraft lost power and left its course.