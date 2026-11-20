MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Is everyone in Dubai a millionaire? Do tour guides get tired of visiting the same places every day? And can someone help replace a broken Christmas ornament months after a holiday has ended?

For three Dubai tour guides, these are among the questions and requests that have caught them by surprise. Behind the unexpected exchanges is a familiar challenge to help visitors see a city beyond the skyscrapers, luxury hotels and shopping malls they have seen online.

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For Faheem Abbas, who has worked as a tour guide in Dubai since 2018, one question never fails to make him smile: Is everyone in the city incredibly wealthy?

Visitors sometimes arrive expecting the luxury lifestyle they see online. Abbas tells them that Dubai is home to people from all walks of life.

“Sometimes I joke that if everyone in Dubai were a millionaire, I probably wouldn't be working as a tour guide!” he said.“You meet people from all over the world, and sometimes their curiosity leads to the most entertaining conversations.”

To challenge the idea that Dubai is only about wealth and gleaming buildings, Abbas takes visitors to Al Shindagha and Al Fahidi, where he introduces them to the city's past. Alserkal Avenue offers another perspective through its art and cultural scene.

“What I love most is watching them realise that Dubai isn't just a city that built an impressive future, it's a city with a story worth discovering,” he said.

aces, different stories

For licensed Dubai tour guide Majed Aljunaibi, an unexpected question was less about the city and more about his working day.“Do you ever get bored of showing people the same places every day?” a guest asked him.

Aljunaibi, who specialises in private and customised city tours, said the question made him smile.

“I might visit the same places, but I never have the same tour twice. Every guest brings a different personality, different questions, and a different way of seeing Dubai,” he told the visitor.

Sometimes, he said, a guest spots a detail he has overlooked despite visiting a place hundreds of times.“I don't just introduce people to Dubai; sometimes, through their eyes, I get to rediscover the city myself.”

That sense of discovery also shapes his response to visitors who think Dubai is simply a collection of skyscrapers, luxury hotels, malls and expensive cars.

“That's the Dubai you see on Instagram. Let me show you the Dubai that has a story to tell,” he tells them.

His tours take guests through Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and the traditional souks in Deira, with an abra crossing of Dubai Creek helping bring the city's trading and pearling history into focus.

For Nada Badran, founder of Wander With Nada Badran, the most unexpected request arrived by email a couple of months after a tour.

A family had bought a Dubai-themed Christmas ornament for their son, but it had broken. His mother wanted to know whether Badran could help find a replacement.

Shipping a single ornament from Dubai to the United States would have cost far more than the item itself. Badran, however, had a trip to the US coming up.

She found the exact same ornament, packed it in her luggage and mailed it to the family once she arrived in the country.

“It flew like a VIP: a Very Important Package!” she said.“That ornament was a cherished memory for him, and it deserved to make it home safely.”

Badran has watched the UAE change for more than 30 years and spent the last decade guiding visitors through its stories. Her interest began long before her business: She was the friend people called when visiting the country, and everyone got a tour“whether they asked for it or not”.

For her, showing visitors Dubai means encouraging them to look beyond a single experience.“Most visitors think the desert safari is Dubai. It's a great day out, but it's only one side of the story,” she said.

“So do the safari, just don't stop there.”

oment stays with visitors

The guides' stories suggest that what visitors remember most is not always the biggest attraction or the most expensive experience.

Aljunaibi said guests who have visited the Burj Khalifa or explored Downtown Dubai sometimes find that a traditional abra crossing becomes one of their favourite moments of the day.

“People travel thousands of kilometres to see some of the world's most impressive attractions, but sometimes their happiest memory is a five-minute journey across the Creek,” he said.

“It reminds me that the best travel experiences aren't always the most expensive ones.”

For Abbas, a memorable exchange took place during a tour with a group of Girl Scouts travelling from the United States, which included participants with disabilities.

He explained that the UAE uses the term“People of Determination”, describing it as a way of recognising people's abilities, strengths and potential rather than defining them by their challenges.

“They were genuinely touched by the expression,” he said.“You could see how happy and appreciated it made them feel.”

For Badran, one memorable tour involved an Emirati whose friends had signed him up to“refresh his cultural knowledge”. Walking through Old Dubai alongside tourists gave him an opportunity to revisit familiar stories from a different perspective.

“He'd grown up with pieces of this story, and walking through it again brought it back to life,” she said.

All three guides encourage visitors to learn simple Arabic expressions as a way of connecting with the people they meet.

Badran teaches guests what she calls“The Dubai Five”: five Arabic phrases to help them engage during the tour.

“Most people here speak English, so nobody needs them, which is exactly why they work so well,” she said.“By lunchtime, my guests are showing off their new vocabulary, and the locals absolutely love it.”

Aljunaibi encourages visitors to greet shopkeepers before asking about prices. He also explains the etiquette of Arabic coffee, including gently shaking the cup to indicate that they do not want a refill.

Abbas said understanding the meaning of expressions such as“Shukran”,“Inshallah” and“Mashallah” matters as much as learning to say them.

“You don't have to be fluent or know everything about the culture; making that little effort is enough to make someone feel appreciated,” he said.

For him, those conversations are central to the job - whether they begin with a question about millionaires or a visitor's attempt at a new Arabic word.

“I always believe that the best souvenir a visitor can take home isn't something they buy, but a great experience and a story worth telling.”

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