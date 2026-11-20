MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Anthropic's 1.3 billion share problem – and why Nvidia may be paying for it

Anthropic didn't just sell 980 million shares. Insiders could sell another 315 million on day one, and someone had to fund all of it.

Source: Bloomberg IPO US stocks Stock market

Written by

Chris Beauchamp

Chief Market Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-20T11:37:37+0000 An IPO without the usual safety catch

IPOs normally come with a lock-up, a 180-day period during which employees and early backers are kept politely away from the exit while the new shares find their feet, and it is a convention that exists for the rather obvious reason that markets struggle to digest too much stock at once. Anthropic's listing dispensed with much of that. Alongside the 980 million shares sold at $83, raising $81.3bn, eligible employees and insiders were allowed to sell up to 10% of their holdings immediately, which put roughly another 315 million shares in play from the first day of trading.

Add the two together and the market was looking at close to 1.3 billion shares of potential supply, with insiders accounting for around a quarter of it and more of their stock due to become eligible for sale over the coming months. At $94 a share, that insider tranche alone is worth something like $29.6bn, a sum that would make a perfectly respectable IPO in its own right.

The price action has been suitably theatrical. Anthropic's shares surged as high as $115, almost 39% above the offer price, before reversing towards $94, giving up around 18% from the peak in short order while still sitting comfortably above where the banks priced the deal.

Plenty of revenue, rather less profit

None of this would matter much if buyers were getting a business that throws off cash, and here the picture is more mixed. Anthropic generated $33.2bn in revenue over the first nine months of 2026, which is not a number anyone can dismiss, but it reported an operating loss of $1.26bn over the same period and a net loss of $104bn, the bulk of which reflects noncash valuation adjustments rather than money actually leaving the building.

That distinction is worth more than a footnote. An operating loss of $1.26bn on $33.2bn of revenue is a margin of around minus 4%, which for a company growing at this pace is closer to break-even than the headline net figure suggests, and supporters would argue that the accounting noise flatters nobody's understanding of the business. Even so, the market is being asked to take on an extraordinary volume of stock at a valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion at the IPO price, for a company that has yet to show it can be consistently profitable.

Where the money is coming from

Institutions do not have unlimited capital, and that is the crux of it. Very few fund managers want to be the one explaining to clients why they had no exposure to the biggest AI listing in history, but unless fresh money is arriving at the same speed as fresh shares, buying Anthropic means selling something else, and the most natural candidates are the positions that previously served as the AI trade – Nvidia, the wider semiconductor complex and the other large-cap names that had been carrying that exposure.

There is a meaningful difference between a market that can absorb an IPO and one that can absorb it without repricing everything around it. The first is a test of demand, which Anthropic passed easily. The second is a test of liquidity, and the evidence so far suggests that one is going rather less smoothly.

The argument that this is a one-off

The more sanguine reading is that this is a temporary indigestion rather than a structural problem. Supply shocks from big listings tend to be front-loaded, the stock is still trading well above its offer price, and index inclusion, once it comes, would force passive funds to buy in size, potentially providing a source of demand that does not need to be funded by selling Nvidia. If insiders prove less eager to cash in than their new freedom permits, much of that 315 million share overhang may never actually reach the market.

Lock-ups, Facebook and the cost of supply

Markets have been here before, if never on quite this scale. Facebook's 2012 listing was priced at the top of expectations and promptly struggled, with its shares falling well below the offer price over the following months as successive lock-up expiries brought fresh stock to market, and it took more than a year for the price to recover. The issuance boom of 2021, when IPOs and SPACs flooded the market with new paper, preceded a sharp derating in growth stocks in 2022, although rising rates did most of the work there.

The lesson from both episodes is less that big IPOs are doomed than that supply has a price, and it tends to be paid in the weeks and months after the listing rather than on the day itself.

Signals worth watching

A few things may show whether the supply is being absorbed or simply displaced:



Whether Anthropic holds above its $83 offer price as insider selling continues

Relative performance of Nvidia and the broader semiconductor sector against Anthropic in the coming weeks

The timing and size of the next tranches of insider shares becoming eligible for sale

Any announcement on index inclusion, which could bring forced buying from passive funds Fund flow data showing whether new money is entering US tech or merely rotating within it

If Anthropic stabilises and the chipmakers recover alongside it, the past week will look like a market briefly choking on an unusually large meal. If the selling in semiconductors persists while each new tranche of insider stock arrives, it will be fairly clear who has been paying for Anthropic's debut.

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