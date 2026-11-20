MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- Ghada Hammad - Information technology experts have described the Jordanian-European Investment Conference 2026 as an exceptional and unprecedented event in the Kingdom's history in terms of the scale and diversity of participation and the profile of European companies attending, reflecting growing interest in and confidence in Jordan and its investment potential.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on the sidelines of the conference, held on Thursday, the experts said the event provides Jordanian companies with an opportunity to explore areas of cooperation and partnership with European Union companies and gain insight into European market priorities and needs, enabling them to meet market requirements and develop innovative solutions to existing challenges.

Fadi Qteishat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j), said the conference was an exceptional and unprecedented event in the Kingdom's history, given the scale and quality of participation and the nature of the European companies in attendance, reflecting the level of interest in Jordan and confidence in its investment potential.

He said the conference's success should not be measured solely by the volume of announced investments, but rather by tangible outcomes, including the number of Jordanian companies establishing partnerships with European firms, the number of European companies registering operations in Jordan, and the projects implemented jointly by both sides.

Qteishat noted that the announced investments, worth billions, were an encouraging indicator and a source of optimism. He added that participating European companies had expressed strong confidence in Jordanian talent, which is among the key factors they seek, alongside the Kingdom's stability and strategic geographic location.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that these investments generate job opportunities for Jordanian professionals within the Kingdom, allowing them to work from Jordan for European companies rather than having to relocate abroad. He also underlined the need for European companies to become genuine partners with Jordan, rather than simply operating in the country.

Qteishat expected the efforts exerted by His Majesty King Abdullah II and the government to begin yielding results within the coming few months, rather than years.

He explained that Int@j participated in the conference at the invitation of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, reflecting the government's recognition of the importance of public-private partnerships. The association represents the ICT sector in this partnership and seeks to ensure that the private sector has a seat at the table in dialogue and decision-making, thereby strengthening cooperation and supporting the implementation of joint initiatives and projects.

For his part, Maher Al-Khayyat, CEO of AI-specialized company Augentis AI, highlighted the conference's importance in providing Jordanian companies with opportunities to explore cooperation and partnership with EU companies and better understand European market priorities and needs.

He said the conference served as an important platform for understanding the priorities of European companies and the European Union as a whole, as well as identifying opportunities for Jordanian businesses to develop services and products that meet the needs of European markets and address their challenges.

Al-Khayyat added that the conference highlighted Jordan's standing and leadership, enhanced its image as an attractive investment destination, and reinforced the message that the Kingdom is open to business, investment and international partnerships.

Meanwhile, Walid Tahboub, Executive Director of Integrated Technology Group (ITG), said the conference was not limited to the information technology sector, although ICT-related topics received particular attention, especially in light of the projects launched and initiatives announced during the event.

He noted that intellectual property in Jordan was not a new concept, but rather an area in which the Kingdom had built a track record over nearly three decades. Jordan has contributed around 27 percent of total intellectual property output in the Arab world, despite accounting for only 3 percent of the region's ICT sector.

Tahboub said this achievement was a key element in discussions on intellectual property, stressing the importance of building on Jordan's accumulated expertise and achievements and recognizing the efforts made over past decades.

He also highlighted the importance of the "Jordan Towards the Future" programme, launched during the conference, describing it as a strategic initiative rather than an ordinary project. He called on all Jordanian ICT companies to familiarize themselves with its details and objectives to benefit from the opportunities it offers and contribute to Jordan's development and stronger presence on the international map, particularly in areas related to intellectual property.

//Petra// MF