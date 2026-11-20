MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“It is also worth separately recognizing our warriors who are trying to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers using the means we have available. Tonight, we hit three launchers,” Zelensky said.

According to him, one launcher was destroyed, while the results of the strikes on the other two are still being assessed.

Two Russian missiles, jet-powered drone crash in Poland – Defense Minister

As reported, on November 7, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck two Iskander tactical ballistic missile system launchers and a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system in Russia's Bryansk region.