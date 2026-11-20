Russian Attack Forces Nuclear Power Plants To Reduce Output - Energy Ministry
As of Friday morning, some consumers remained without electricity in Kyiv and 11 regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.
Emergency power outages have been imposed in Kyiv and the Lviv, Zakarpattia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Most regions are also operating under scheduled hourly outages, while power consumption restrictions have been introduced for industrial users.Read also: Russian strikes damage Ukrenergo substations, emergency outages imposed in two regions
Two energy workers were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of the attack.
Repair crews are restoring damaged facilities where security conditions permit. Restoration efforts are being complicated by repeated strikes on energy infrastructure and ongoing air raid alerts.
As previously reported, Russian forces attacked energy facilities across Ukraine on the morning of November 20, causing significant damage to the country's energy infrastructure, including Ukrenergo substations.
Photo: Energy Ministry
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