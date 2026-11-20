MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

“On November 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan. It is one of the key hubs of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Three RVSPA-50,000 tanks at the Kaleykino-1 oil pumping station have been confirmed hit. These are among the largest oil storage tanks built in Russia. One caught fire, while the other two were damaged,” the General Staff said.

The strike on this facility affects Russia's entire oil supply chain, not just a single piece of infrastructure. The Kaleykino station receives and blends oil from various Russian regions, from where it is transported to refineries and into the Druzhba pipeline system. It is through hubs like these that the Kremlin turns oil into money to finance the war.

The scale of the damage is due to the size of the affected structures. Each RVSPA-50,000 tank is about 60 meters in diameter and as tall as a six-story building, with a storage capacity of up to 50,000 cubic meters of oil. Inside, a floating pontoon rests on the surface of the oil and limits its evaporation.

Hundreds of tons of steel are used to build a single tank of this type. It takes months to construct one on a specially prepared foundation: the walls are welded together ring by ring, after which the structure is tested with water. Such a tank cannot be restored or replaced in a single day. This time, three were hit at once.

“The consequences of previous strikes have also been confirmed,” the General Staff reported.

In particular, at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, which was struck on November 18, one RVС-5,000 tank was destroyed and eight others were damaged: seven RVС-5,000 tanks and one RVС-1,000 tank. In addition, a section of the oil pipeline, five technical buildings and one storage building were damaged. The full extent of the losses is being assessed.

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The General Staff emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to strike facilities that support Russia's military and economic potential.

“Exercising Ukraine's right to self-defense, as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and compelling the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff stated.

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on November 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan. It is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes, with the capacity to process around 10 million tons of oil annually. The facility produces, among other things, gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel.