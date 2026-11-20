US F-35 Stealth Fighter Makes Emergency Landing At Western Japan Airport
KOCHI (Japan), Nov 20 (NNN-Kyodo) -- A US military F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing Friday at Kochi airport in western Japan, Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities.
The cause of the unscheduled landing was not immediately known. No injuries were reported, according to the Kochi prefectural government.
In March 2025, a US military F-35B based at Iwakuni air station in western Japan made an emergency landing at Kochi airport and remained there for over 40 days for repairs and maintenance.
--NNN-KYODO
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