A look at how OPPS is expanding access to law enforcement-grade executive protection across the mid-Atlantic region

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Pasadena, Maryland, November 20, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE

The expanded division offers a comprehensive range of executive protection services, including close protection officer deployment, secure transportation coordination, advance work and venue assessment, residential security planning, and travel security. All personnel hold law enforcement or military backgrounds and carry current DCJS registration and Maryland State Police Licensing Division credentials.

Demand for the service has been driven by a broader shift in how companies assess risk to their leadership. Public-facing announcements, litigation, restructuring, and high-profile appearances can each raise an executive's exposure for a defined period, and many organizations now build temporary protective coverage around those events rather than treating protection as a permanent fixture. The expanded division is structured to support both models, from single-day venue coverage to sustained residential and travel programs.

“The demand for professional corporate executive security in Maryland and Virginia has grown substantially,” said a spokesperson for Operational Police Protective Services.“Our clients operate in environments where their visibility creates real exposure, and they need protection that is as discreet as it is capable. Expanding this division allows us to serve more of them with the same law enforcement standard we have held since 2008.”

OPPS has provided personal protection services to executives, elected officials, political figures, and high-net-worth individuals across the mid-Atlantic region for over 15 years. The company's protection officers are selected from a pool of current and former law enforcement and military professionals.

The division's close protection officers are trained in advance work protocols, threat assessment, route analysis, and emergency response coordination. All protection engagements begin with a site assessment and threat evaluation specific to the client's profile, routine, and upcoming commitments.

“Most of this work is preparation rather than reaction,” the spokesperson added.“The advance visit, the route, the venue contact, the plan for a medical issue that has nothing to do with a threat. When those things are done properly, the day itself is uneventful, and that is the outcome our clients are paying for.”

Clients working with the division are assigned a supervisor as a single point of contact for scheduling, reporting, and post-engagement review. Every assignment is documented, and clients receive a written summary of coverage, incidents, and recommendations at the close of extended engagements.

As a security company in Maryland, OPPS maintains full compliance with Maryland State Police Licensing Division requirements. For Virginia assignments, the company holds current DCJS business licensure. Private security clients in Maryland seeking executive protection services can request a confidential consultation through the company's main office.

About Operational Police Protective Services

Operational Police Protective Services is a veteran-owned, licensed, and insured private security company headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland. Founded in 2008 by CEO Eric Janik, OPPS provides executive protection, armed and unarmed security, off-duty police staffing, TWIC escort services, and event security across Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. All officers hold or have held positions of public trust in law enforcement or the military.

Contact Details

Website:

Address: Pasadena, Maryland

Facebook:

LinkedIn: