MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to launch tourism projects worth $11 billion within a month and make an additional 5,000 hectares of land available for tourism development, the president's press secretary, Sherzod Asadov, reported, citing President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's meeting with investors and entrepreneurs in the construction and tourism sectors in Parkent District.

Mirziyoyev outlined several incentives for the tourism sector, including financial support for hotel construction, tax exemptions and customs benefits. Financing for hotel construction is provided in local currency at an annual interest rate of 16%. Land and property tax incentives have been extended through 2030, while the period for granting subsidies to hotels with international star ratings has been extended by two years.

Tour operators serving foreign tourists have been exempted from value-added tax (VAT). Customs benefits for importing tourist transport vehicles have been extended for another year, and the vehicle recycling fee has been abolished.

Uzbekistan's new tourism development strategy aims to attract 20 million foreign visitors, increase tourism's share of gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.5% to 7%, and raise tourism exports to $10 billion.

As part of the development plans, regional governors have been instructed to prepare an additional 5,000 hectares of land for tourism projects. The government had previously reserved 1,200 hectares in attractive locations across the country. Around 2 trillion soums (approximately $166.66 million) was allocated this year for tourism infrastructure development. Mirziyoyev stressed the need to turn these resources into investment projects and jobs.

Uzbekistan's first international tourism investment forum will take place in Tashkent on November 25-27, with more than 100 major investors from over 25 countries expected to attend. Regional authorities have been instructed to prepare presentations on the tourism potential of their cities and districts, while specific investment targets have been set for regional governors.

The president also called on more than 10 foreign investors and over 100 domestic entrepreneurs attending the meeting to submit proposals for new large-scale projects.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that the main objective is to turn the natural, historical, and economic potential of each city and district into tangible results through investment and expanded services.