(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontier Minerals consortium to enter exclusive negotiations with Government of Kenya for prospecting licence for Mrima Hill, one of the world's largest and highest grade rare earth projects,1 and concurrently pursue potential non-dilutive funding including U.S. Government grant support. KELLOGG, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Silver Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce that Frontier Minerals LLC ("Frontier"), a U.S.-led consortium which includes Bunker Hill alongside ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") and American Resources Corporation (“American Resources”) (NASDAQ: AREC), has received notification from the Government of Kenya's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs (the "Ministry") that it is the successful bidder in the international tender for the exclusive right to negotiate a prospecting licence for the Mrima Hill Rare Earth and Niobium Project in Kwale County, Kenya ("Mrima Hill" or the "Project"). The Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs announced the outcome of the tender on November 19, 2026. Frontier is partnered with Bunker Hill, ReElement and American Resources, bringing together complementary expertise in mineral resource development, critical minerals supply chains and advanced refining technologies. Bunker Hill and the other consortium partners are expected to hold equity interests in Frontier, with the specific terms of the joint venture to be set forth in definitive agreements. Frontier is also pursuing U.S. government funding through the U.S. Department of State's U.S.-Africa Strategic Investment Program for Project support. Subject to confirmation in definitive agreements, Bunker Hill does not anticipate a material cash outlay from the Company in the near-term or throughout the Mrima Hill feasibility study completion. Mrima Hill is the first mining project in Kenya to be offered through an open and competitive international tender. Frontier's proposal combines Bunker Hill's mine-building and operating capability, as the consortium's mining and processing partner, with the innovative American refining capabilities and rare earth and critical minerals supply chain relationships contributed by ReElement and American Resources, a model designed to deliver separated rare earth and niobium products refined in Kenya for Western supply chains. Under the proposed development plan submitted through the tender process, and if the consortium is ultimately awarded a prospecting licence for the Project, Bunker Hill will lead exploration and resource definition, metallurgical test work, process development and the feasibility study, which it will manage. Bunker Hill is also positioned to be contracted by the consortium to build and operate the mine and processing plant for Frontier in accordance with the results of the feasibility study. To maintain the Bunker Hill Mine team's focus on the commissioning of the Bunker Hill operations in Idaho, the Project exploration, feasibility study, development and operations will be overseen and managed by a dedicated team assembled specifically for Mrima Hill in Kenya. Bunker Hill will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Details are provided below. Highlights

Capital light participation: Bunker Hill expects to hold an equity interest in Frontier, subject to definitive agreements. The Frontier consortium is pursuing potential U.S. government financing for the Project and Bunker Hill does not expect to be required to make material cash contributions through completion of a feasibility study. Subject to confirmation through definitive agreements among the consortium partners, Bunker Hill expects to maintain the right but not the obligation to fund Project development.

World-scale, two-metal deposit: Historical 2013 NI 43-101 estimates of 48.7 Mt Indicated at 4.40% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and 110.7 Mt Inferred at 3.61% TREO (1.0% TREO cut-off), and 47.8 Mt Indicated at 0.66% Nb2O5 and 94.4 Mt Inferred at 0.73% Nb2O5 (0.2% Nb2O5 cut-off)2, all from surface (historical estimates; not current mineral resources; see“Historical Mineral Resource Estimates” below).

Approximately 7% TREO from surface: Historical estimates include higher-grade domains of 11.2 Mt Indicated at 6.93% TREO and 15.6 Mt Inferred at 7.12% TREO at a 5.8% TREO cut-off2.

Thick high-grade intercepts and open for expansion: Historical drilling returned 105 m at 6.97% TREO from surface, ending in mineralization and including 35 m at 8.50% TREO2. Mineralization is open at depth, with rare earth and niobium mineralization reported more than 100 m below surface, and open to the south at the south-eastern margin of the deposit.

Rich in high-value magnet metals: Approximately 21% of the historical Indicated TREO is made up of neodymium, dysprosium, europium, terbium and yttrium oxides, with heavy rare earth enrichment relative to typical carbonatite deposits.

Coastal location near East Africa's largest port: Mrima Hill is approximately 60 km by road from the Port of Mombasa and 10 km from the Indian Ocean coast. The project sits near the Mombasa–Lunga Lunga highway, which connects directly to the port.

Strategic U.S. critical minerals: Rare earths and niobium are both on the U.S. 2025 List of Critical Minerals. USGS ranks niobium, dysprosium, terbium, yttrium and gadolinium among the highest-risk minerals on that list. Frontier has proposed, subject to confirmation through the feasibility study, to produce separated products refined in Kenya.

Fast-track work program: If awarded the licence, Frontier's 36-month work program will start with twin and confirmation drilling of the historical holes, with the aim of delivering a current NI 43-101 mineral resource within the first year. Expansion drilling, metallurgical test work and the environmental and social impact assessment follow. Frontier is targeting a feasibility study and a development decision within three years of the licence being issued.

Refining technology chosen on the evidence: The feasibility study, managed by Bunker Hill, will include a rigorous trade-off study of refining technologies. Subject to its results, ReElement's chromatography-based separation technology may be used to refine the Project's rare earths and niobium in Kenya.

Dedicated Mrima Hill Team: Frontier has assembled a project team with experience on carbonatite rare earth and niobium deposits across Africa, Europe and North America. The Bunker Hill Mine team in Idaho will remain fully focused on ramping up to commercial production at the Bunker Hill Mine. Potential U.S. Government funding: Mrima Hill represents a strategic asset to western governments, Frontier holds established and deep relationships within the U.S. government and has been invited to submit an application for grant funding to the U.S. Department of State. Management Commentary Richard Williams, Executive Chairman of Bunker Hill, commented:“Mrima Hill is one of the world's great undeveloped rare earth deposits, and we are proud to have been chosen to help unlock it. In Idaho we are bringing a mine that had been closed for four decades back into production. We along with our consortium partners are bringing that same capability, and a dedicated team, to Kenya, while the Bunker Hill Mine stays fully focused on ramping up to commercial production. This is a defining step in building Bunker Hill into a leading Western supplier of critical minerals.” Bradley Barnett, CFO of Bunker Hill and Managing Member of Frontier, added:“Kenya ran the first open and competitive mining tender in its history and set a high bar on beneficiation, transparency and community benefit. Frontier proposed a plan to deliver a current resource within a year and a feasibility study within three, and to refine separated rare earth and niobium products in Kenya. We thank Cabinet Secretary Joho, the Ministry and the people of Kwale County for their confidence. We look forward to working with the communities of Kwale County and the Ministry through the licensing process and getting to work.” Mark C. Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Resources and ReElement Technologies, added: "We are proud to partner with Bunker Hill and Frontier Minerals on this significant opportunity. By combining world-class mining expertise with advanced American refining technologies and integrated critical mineral supply-chain capabilities, we believe we can establish a new model for resource development that enables Kenya to capture greater economic value from its mineral resources while strengthening secure supply chains for the United States and its allies. This selection is not the culmination of our efforts, but the beginning of a long-term partnership focused on responsible development, economic opportunity and shared prosperity." U.S. Government Support, Strategic Importance and Community Engagement Frontier is a U.S.-led consortium. Its aim is to build a secure, US-aligned supply of rare earths and niobium. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) ranks niobium, dysprosium, terbium, yttrium and gadolinium among the highest-risk minerals on the U.S. Government's 2025 list of Critical Minerals. The United States has had no significant niobium mine production since 1959 and imports most of the rare earths it uses. China tightened export controls on rare earth elements in 2025, adding urgency to the search for independent sources. Mrima Hill, with large, high-grade rare earth and niobium mineralization from surface and direct access to a deep-water port, is positioned to become a cornerstone of that supply. The U.S. Government has made clear its support for developing Kenya's critical minerals sector. Senior U.S. Department of State officials have publicly backed U.S. participation in the Mrima Hill tender, described the process as transparent, and stated that Washington is ready to help Kenya build a local critical minerals processing industry and become a regional leader in the sector4. Speaking to the American Chamber of Commerce in Kenya in Nairobi on 9 September 2026, Chris Kulukundis, then Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Southern Africa and Critical Minerals, said:“The Mrima Hill tender process is moving forward in a transparent manner.” Frontier is preparing a full proposal, at the invitation of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs, under the Department's publicly announced U.S.-Africa Strategic Investment Program, for Project support. No award has been made, the terms of any award are not known and there is no assurance that funding will be approved. Bunker Hill and its consortium partners recognize the environmental and cultural significance of Mrima Hill to the Digo community and the people of Kwale County. Working with the Ministry, Frontier intends to engage openly with local communities and stakeholders as the Project advances, and to develop it responsibly and in partnership with the Government of Kenya. Bunker Hill's Role Under the proposed development plan submitted through the tender process Bunker Hill will be the mining and processing partner in Frontier if the consortium is awarded the prospecting licence. It will be responsible for exploration and resource definition, mine planning, metallurgical test work, process development and the feasibility study, which it will manage. ReElement and American Resources contribute innovative American refining capabilities and rare earth and critical minerals supply chain relationships. The feasibility study will include a trade-off study of refining technologies, amongst other standard trade-off studies common in a feasibility study of this type. Subject to a positive feasibility study, the grant of a Mining Licence and financing, Bunker Hill is positioned to be contracted by Frontier to build and then operate the mine and processing plant. Bunker Hill also expects to hold an equity interest in Frontier, subject to definitive agreements. Dedicated Project Team Frontier has assembled a team built specifically for Mrima Hill, with extensive experience on carbonatite-hosted deposits, including rare earth and niobium deposits, in the United States, Malawi, Tanzania, South Africa and Angola and Finland as well as in rare earth processing and refining technology. Resident positions, including a resource geologist and environmental and community teams, will be recruited in Kenya before the program starts. Bunker Hill's leadership will provide strategic oversight. Sam Ash will oversee the mining engineering work, Richard Williams will advise the Steering Committee, and Bradley Barnett will serve on the Steering Committee. The Project will be delivered by its own dedicated team, keeping the Bunker Hill Mine's management and operating team fully focused on the ramp-up to commercial production in Idaho. The Mrima Hill Deposit Mrima Hill is a carbonatite complex located approximately 60 km south-west of Mombasa, capped by a thick residual (laterite) profile enriched in rare earth phosphates and pyrochlore-hosted niobium. The rare earth suite includes the high-value magnet rare earths neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. Because the enrichment is in the residual cap, mineralization starts at surface: 83% of the tonnage in the 2011 historical estimate lay within 20 metres of surface. The 2013 historical estimates2 are modelled over a 1,500 m by 900 m footprint to 250 m depth. Drilling by Pacific Wildcat Resources Corp. (“PAW”) between 2011 and 2013 returned intercepts including 105 m at 6.97% TREO from surface, ending in mineralization and including 35 m at 8.50% TREO, and reported rare earth and niobium mineralization extending more than 100 m below surface. The deposit is open at depth and to the south. Mrima Hill has been ranked among the world's largest rare earth projects by contained TREO1, with grades that compare favourably with the few rare earth deposits in production or at feasibility outside China. Seventy Years of Technical Work Mrima Hill has been recognized as a rare earth and niobium occurrence since the 1930s, and has drawn sustained interest from major mining companies and government agencies ever since. Between 1955 and 1957, Anglo American completed approximately 1,100 m of drilling, 424 test pits, five prospect shafts and a 172 m adit. Pechiney Saint-Gobain explored the rare earths from 1967 to 1971, processing a 42-tonne bulk sample grading approximately 12% REO through its La Rochelle pilot plant to produce a 23% REO concentrate by grinding and classification alone3. The Geological Survey of Kenya, a Japanese-Kenyan joint venture and the USGS all reported on the deposit between 1959 and 19985. Between 2010 and 2012, PAW drilled 98 holes totaling approximately 7,700 m, 69 of which (5,062 m) support the 2013 historical estimates. PAW also completed the 2011 and 2013 NI 43-101 historical estimates and bench-scale leach test work, and received environmental approval for its project in 2013. Most recently, in 2022, the Government of Kenya completed a geological survey of Mrima Hill. Historical Mineral Resource Estimates

Category Cut-off Tonnes (Mt) Grade Contained Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) Indicated 1.0% TREO 48.7 4.40% TREO 2.15 Mt TREO Inferred 1.0% TREO 110.7 3.61% TREO 4.00 Mt TREO Including high-grade domain – Indicated 5.8% TREO 11.2 6.93% TREO 0.78 Mt TREO Including high-grade domain – Inferred 5.8% TREO 15.6 7.12% TREO 1.11 Mt TREO Niobium (Nb2O5) Indicated 0.2% Nb2O5 47.8 0.66% Nb2O5 699 Mlb Nb2O5 Inferred 0.2% Nb2O5 94.4 0.73% Nb2O5 1,525 Mlb Nb2O5



Source: PAW news release, 29 July 2013; effective date 25 July 2013. TREO includes yttrium oxide. The high-grade domains are included within, and are not additional to, the 1.0% TREO cut-off estimates. Indicated and Inferred estimates are reported separately and are not additive. These are historical estimates; Bunker Hill is not treating them as current mineral resources.

The mineral resource estimates referred to in this news release are historical estimates within the meaning of NI 43-101. They were prepared for Pacific Wildcat Resources Corp. ("PAW") and are reported in PAW's news release dated 29 July 2013 titled "High Grade and Large Tonnage Niobium and Rare Earth Resource for Mrima Hill" (effective date of the estimate 25 July 2013; Qualified Person Benjamin C. Pollard of BMGS Perth Pty Ltd). They use the Indicated and Inferred categories of the CIM Definition Standards (2010). They are based on 55 reverse-circulation holes (3,413 m) and 14 diamond holes (1,649 m), modeled by ordinary kriging, reported above cut-off grades of 1.0% TREO (TREO includes Y2O3) and 0.2% Nb2O5, and constrained to the boundary of the former Special Mining Licence 351. No pit-shell or other economic constraint was applied. The Company considers the estimates relevant as an indication of the mineralization at Mrima Hill, but their reliability cannot be confirmed until the underlying drilling, sampling, assay and QA/QC data have been obtained and verified. The Company is not aware of any more recent estimate. To verify the historical estimates or upgrade them to current mineral resources, the Company would need to obtain and verify the historical database, re-assay retained material where available, carry out confirmatory and infill drilling and density work, update the geological model, and assess reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, including the protected status of the Mrima Hill forest block. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating them as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. These historical estimates were not prepared under S-K 1300.

Bunker Hill considers these estimates to be relevant as an indication of the scale and grade of the mineralization at Mrima Hill and reliable in that they were prepared by independent qualified persons under NI 43-101 from drilling completed to industry standards at the time. However, a qualified person acting for the consortium has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, Bunker Hill is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the historical estimates should not be relied upon. Bunker Hill does not yet have access to the drill-hole database, assay certificates, sample material or drill core supporting the historical estimates. To verify and upgrade the historical estimates to current mineral resources, Bunker Hill would need to obtain and audit the historical data, complete twin and confirmatory drilling with current QA/QC, update the geological model and density data and have an independent qualified person prepare a new estimate, all of which form part of the consortium's planned work program. Bunker Hill is not aware of any more recent mineral resource estimate for Mrima Hill.

Next Steps and Work Program

The Ministry has stated that the award is not a licence. Before any prospecting begins, Frontier must engage openly and respectfully with host communities, landowners, county leadership and local stakeholders and obtain the consents required under Kenya's Mining Act; apply for a prospecting licence through the Ministry's Online Mining Cadastre; and have that application reviewed by the Mineral Rights Board, on whose recommendation the Cabinet Secretary grants the licence. Alongside that process, Frontier will also seek access to the historical drill database and core, and start recruiting its in-country team, including a resident resource geologist and environmental and community specialists.

If the Prospecting Licence is issued, Frontier will begin a 36-month work program. The first phase twins and confirms the historical PAW drill holes and is designed to deliver a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate within the first year. The second phase will define the broader extent of the deposit. Metallurgical test work and process development will run alongside the drilling, including a planned metallurgical testing and pilot facility in Kenya and the refining technology trade-off study, in which ReElement's chromatography-based separation technology will be assessed. The program also includes a feasibility study and an environmental, social and health impact assessment (“ESHIA”), with a radiological baseline and radiation safety management plan, and is designed to deliver a development decision within three years of licence issue.

Conference Call and Webcast

Bunker Hill will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Mrima Hill selection and Frontier partnership on November 23, 2026, commencing at 10:00 a.m. Toronto / 8:00 a.m. Vancouver / 7:00 a.m. Kellogg.

Conference Call Details

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-844-763-8274

International Callers: +1-647-361-0247

Webcast Details

Participants may join the webcast by registering at the link below:



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Wilson, C.P.G., SME-RM, President of Resource Development Associates, Inc., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of Bunker Hill. Mr. Wilson has not verified the historical data underlying the Mrima Hill estimates, including drilling, sampling, assay and QA/QC data.

About Bunker Hill Silver Corp.

Bunker Hill Silver Corp. is a U.S.-focused mining company building a modern, long-life operation at its flagship Bunker Hill Mine in northern Idaho's prolific Silver Valley, complemented by a pipeline of high-grade silver development projects across North America. With production now underway, the Company is advancing the Bunker Hill Mine toward commercial production of zinc, lead and silver concentrates while pursuing opportunities to optimize operations, expand resources and extend mine life.

The Bunker Hill Mine sits in one of North America's most abundant and storied mining districts and benefits from established infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and a significant mineral resource base. Through its acquisition of Silver47 Exploration Corp., Bunker Hill has added a portfolio of silver-rich projects in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, anchoring the Company in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions.

Bunker Hill's strategy is focused on disciplined operational execution, responsible mining practices and continued investment in its assets to deliver sustainable production, organic growth and long-term shareholder value.

For More Information

Giordy Belfiore, Vice President, Investor Relations

(604)288-8004 |...

References

1 Ranked fourth-largest rare earth project globally by contained TREO,“RANKED: World's top 10 rare earth projects,” MINING.COM / Mining Intelligence, June 2023. Grade comparison based on publicly reported mineral resource estimates: Mount Weld 106.6 Mt at 4.12% TREO (Lynas, August 2024); Araxá 70.91 Mt at 4.06% TREO (St George Mining, March 2026); Kangankunde 261 Mt at 2.19% TREO (Lindian Resources, 2023); Kvanefjeld 1,010 Mt at 1.1% TREO (SRK, 2015).

2 Historical estimates prepared for Pacific Wildcat Resources Corp. (“PAW”) by Benjamin C. Pollard, BMGS Perth Pty Ltd (Qualified Person), effective 25 July 2013, as reported in PAW's news release dated 29 July 2013,“High Grade and Large Tonnage Niobium and Rare Earth Resource for Mrima Hill”. TREO cut-off 1.0%; Nb2O5 cut-off 0.2%. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources, and Bunker Hill is not treating them as current mineral resources.

3 Pechiney Saint-Gobain pilot-plant test work, La Rochelle, France (1971), as summarized in“NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Initial Niobium Resource Estimate, Mrima Hill Rare Earth/Niobium Project in Southern Kenya,” Sound Mining Solution (Pty) Ltd, Report SMS/027/11, dated 15 August 2011, filed on SEDAR+ under Pacific Wildcat Resources Corp.'s issuer profile. These results are historical, and Bunker Hill has not verified them.

4 Statements by Frank Garcia, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, and Chris Kulukundis, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Southern Africa and Critical Minerals, as reported in“US says it will help develop Kenya's critical minerals processing,” Mining Weekly, 10 September 2026.

5 Exploration history as summarized in the Sound Mining Solution technical report dated 15 August 2011 (SEDAR+) and in PAW public disclosure. These results are historical, and Bunker Hill has not verified them.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase“forward-looking information” in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“plan” or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the award process, the outcome and timing of community consents and the licensing process in Kenya and the grant of a Prospecting Licence and any subsequent Mining Licence; the planned work program and its timing, including the timing of a feasibility study and potential development decision; the potential to establish current mineral resources at Mrima Hill; the amenability of the mineralization to processing; the refining technology trade-off study and the potential use of ReElement's technology; the establishment of metallurgical testing, pilot and refining facilities in Kenya; Bunker Hill's expected role in the construction and operation of a mine and processing plant and Bunker Hill's economic participation in the project; the composition and availability of the Project team; the availability of funding for the Project, including any U.S. Government grant; community and stakeholder agreements; and the ramp-up of the Bunker Hill Mine to commercial production.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: the award not being finalized, or community consents and licences not being obtained on acceptable terms or at all; licence terms, community agreements, environmental, forest-reserve and cultural-heritage approvals, or funding not being obtained; the historical estimates not being confirmed; thorium and radiological conditions; political, regulatory and legal risks in Kenya; metallurgical and processing risks; commodity price volatility; and the other risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ () and EDGAR ().

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Historical estimates referenced in this news release are not current mineral resources and the Company is not treating them as such.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.