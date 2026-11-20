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National University (NU) students with financial aid questions can email their advisor at... or through the MyNU portal at any time, and advisors respond during advising hours

Students past the typical 30 to 45 day processing window can ask their advisor whether an expedited review is appropriate Academic and Finance Advising is available Dec. 22 to 24 and Dec. 28 to 31 during winter break, and normal hours resume Jan. 4, 2027 San Diego, CA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National University (NU), the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, encourages students with financial aid questions to email their advisor at... or through the MyNU portal at any time, so the advising team can review their file and walk them through next steps.* Some students are experiencing financial aid processing times beyond the typical 30 to 45 days, and NU expects to increase staffing in Financial Aid Operations by 30% and Advising by 20% by December 2026, expanding access to personalized advising and its capacity to respond to student questions. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. “Every student who shares a concern about their aid or their academic record will get an answer and support and instructions on how to resolve any issues,” said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University.“We are adding staff across Financial Aid Operations, Advising and Registrar Services so students can have a direct contact who can review their individual situation.” What your advisor can help with

What You Need NU Action For the Student Where your financial aid stands Your advisor reviews your file and explains which step it is in Email... or message your advisor in MyNU Aid past the typical 30 to 45 days Your advisor can request an expedited review Ask whether an expedited review is appropriate Help with urgent educational or living expenses Your advisor reviews your situation and discusses options, including potential access to anticipated funds when appropriate and subject to eligibility requirements Tell your advisor as early as you can Activity you can't see in your student account Your advisor can confirm what applies to your file while system updates continue Ask your advisor to review it with you



What to include in your email



Your full name and student ID

Your program and course start date

Your question, in one or two sentences Any date that matters, such as a bill that is coming due

If your advisor is already working with you, no additional contact is necessary. Let your advisor know if your situation changes or an urgent need comes up.

Advising hours through the holidays

The University is closed Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving. During winter break, Academic and Finance Advising is available Dec. 22 to 24 and Dec. 28 to 31, and some services may be limited. The University is closed Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, and normal advising hours resume Jan. 4, 2027. For technical problems with MyNU, the NU Service Desk is available 24/7/365. NU posts updates on its Student Information System Upgrade page, its official source for current information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: I'm a National University student. Can I email my advisor about financial aid at any time?

Answer: Yes. Send your question to... or through MyNU whenever it comes up. Advising isn't around the clock, so your advisor responds during advising hours.

Question: I can't see all of my financial aid activity in my NU student account. Who can tell me where things stand?

Answer: Your advisor can. Some students may not see every charge, balance or aid activity in their student account while NU's system updates continue. Your advisor can review your file and walk you through what applies to you.

Question: My National University financial aid is past 45 days. What should I ask my advisor?

Answer: Ask whether an expedited review is appropriate. Under typical processing conditions, financial aid is generally completed within 30 to 45 days from the course start date or the approved package date, whichever is later, provided all required information is complete.

Question: Is advising open over winter break at National University?

Answer: Yes. Academic and Finance Advising is available Dec. 22 to 24 and Dec. 28 to 31, and normal hours resume Jan. 4, 2027.

Question: Is National University a good school?

Answer: Yes. NU is a Veteran-founded nonprofit accredited by WSCUC and one of 479 institutions to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings.

*Source: National University staffing statement and Student Information System Upgrade page, November 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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