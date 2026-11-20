MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How a boutique or mid-size travel company can let outsourced agents finish routine booking changes on the first contact, and which changes to keep with its own team.

Denver, CO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty-seven percent of U.S. consumers named delayed or unhelpful customer service as a pain point when booking travel, according to survey findings published in June 2026.* Boutique hotel groups, small airlines, vacation rental managers and mid-size travel agencies that use travel and hospitality customer support outsourcing can let outsourced agents finish routine booking changes on the first contact. That comes down to deciding which changes agents are cleared to make before they start, according to Transcom, a provider of AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services.

Outsourced agents can change a traveler's booking only after the travel company grants permission. The company sets that up by giving agents access to the booking system and writing a limit on what each change can cost. Then a traveler who calls to move a date leaves the call with a confirmed booking.

“I'd treat an outsourced reservations agent the same way I'd treat a new one on my own team,” said Evelyn Hamilton, Global Bid Manager at Transcom, who has spent more than 13 years in the travel industry, including bid management on multimillion-dollar RFPs for Fortune 100 companies.“It's tempting to hold their authority back, but an agent who can't approve anything just routes every change back to you. Give them a clear set of changes they're trusted to make, and they take that work off your team.”

Step 1: List the reservation changes and booking errors outsourced agents will handle

Pull a few months of contacts from the help desk and group them by the change each traveler asked for, from a new travel date to an added bag. Booking errors, such as a duplicate reservation, go in the same count. Start outsourced agents on the changes with the highest counts, and leave the rare ones with the in-house team. Checking when each contact came in and what language it was in will show whether the outsourced team needs to cover nights and languages beyond English. A partner's coverage can then be matched to that count. For example, Transcom provides 24/7 coverage in 99+ languages.

Step 2: Decide which booking systems outsourced agents can access

A hotel or rental manager makes booking changes in a property management system (PMS), while an airline or travel agency makes them in a reservation system. Decide which of those systems outsourced agents work in and whether each agent role can only view a booking or change it as well. An agent who handles date changes, for instance, can update the reservation without having access to the traveler's stored card details. Transcom's travel and leisure customer suppor includes a program for a global travel company that serves more than 30 million customers a year, where agents handle booking changes and refund credits. The program began with immersion training during an in-depth implementation and nesting period.

Step 3: Set change fee and refund limits for outsourced agents

Agents need written rules for the changes that call for judgment:



How large a fare difference they can accept

Which change fees they can waive

How many characters of a name they can correct When a cancellation becomes a refund or a credit.

Write the limits as rules an agent can apply in the moment, and designate an escalation contact for exceptions. For example, an agent might issue a travel credit for a cancellation inside the published policy and send refund requests outside it to a supervisor.

Step 4: Choose how outsourced agents take payments and handle payment disputes

When a new date costs more or a traveler adds a bag, the traveler has to pay before the agent can confirm the updated booking, so agents can take that payment during a call or chat, or send a payment link. Payment disputes need a named owner as well. That owner can be a billing contact at the travel company or the outsourced team, if the partner also handles back-office suppor the way Transcom does with payment services for bookings and ancillary services. Before the contact ends, agents should confirm the change by email or text so the traveler has a record of the new booking and the charge.

Step 5: Measure first-contact resolution for outsourced reservation support

Once agents are live, track the share of booking contacts resolved on the first contact by change type. A low rate for one type can point to a missing permission or an unclear rule from Steps 2 and 3. Transcom's program for the global travel company in Step 2 averaged 78% first-contact resolution. Review a sample of completed changes each week, and adjust training where the same mistake repeats.

Frequently asked questions

Question: What questions should I ask vendors who offer reservation and payment support services?

Answer: Start with payment security, since agents who take fare differences will handle card details, and inquire about the certifications the vendor holds, such as the PCI DSS and SOC 2 certifications Transcom maintains. The same team should handle booking issues by phone and chat, so travelers get the same help whichever channel they use.

Question: What should a multi-property portfolio prioritize when comparing guest reservation support providers?

Answer: Check whether outsourced agents will work in each property's PMS or in one central system, since a provider that has to learn several systems needs more training time before agents go live. Then decide whether one team covers every property or each property gets a dedicated group of agents, and ask how the provider would schedule them around check-in and checkout peaks.

Question: What affects the cost of outsourced reservation support?

Answer: Three factors drive the price. The team's hours and language coverage set the base, and each change type agents handle adds training and system access on top. Agent location matters too. Transcom runs contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, so it can staff a program from more than one location. To compare quotes on the same basis, share your contact volumes by change type with every provider.

*Source: Fullstory, travel and hospitality survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, conducted May 2026 by a third-party research provider, published June 4, 2026.

About Transcom

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in 80+ contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and backoffice services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit.

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