MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: CCDS; OTCQX: CCDSF), a rapidly expanding data centre company focused on acquiring and operating Tier II/III colocation infrastructure, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“CCDSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mark Binns, Carrier's CEO comments“Trading on OTCQX marks an important milestone, enhancing our visibility in the U.S. and making it easier for North American investors to access and trade our shares at this important time for the company.”

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $29.38B in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 84.22% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $203.47B in total dollar volume in Q3. North America ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centres internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centres are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada, Rochester and Atlanta, USA and Perth, Australia. Carrier operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries - PureColo Inc. and PureColo USA Inc.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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