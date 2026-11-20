MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One decision can change everything. That is the message at the heart of Trapped, the new film featured in MADD Canada's 2026–2027 School Program, which students will watch today at an exclusive screening at Rosslyn Junior High in Edmonton.

Nationally sponsored by KAG Canada, the 2026–2027 School Program combines a dramatic film, Trapped, interactive learning and real victim stories to engage students in Grades 7 through 12 in conversations about impaired driving and the choices that can help prevent it.

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal road crashes among young people in Canada. Studies show that the use of alcohol and cannabis begins early, increasing steadily from Grades 7 to 12. Determined to change this reality, MADD Canada engages youth in discussions about the dangers of impaired driving and empowers them to be part of the solution.

“For more than 30 years, MADD Canada's School Program has equipped young people with the tools and knowledge to understand the dangers of combining alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs with driving,” said Trisha Dosaj, National President of MADD Canada, who was injured in an impaired driving crash in 2013 with her daughter, Sophia, while her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren, were killed in the same crash.“Our new School Program gives students an opportunity to reflect on their own choices and understand that they have the power to make a difference. We are grateful to KAG Canada for helping us bring these life-saving messages to young people across the country.”

In Trapped, Gabe, the main character makes a reckless decision that leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. The film gives students a starting point to discuss the decisions and circumstances that can lead to impaired driving - and the devastating consequences that can follow.

Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz will also give students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

As a transportation company, KAG Canada promotes road safety and raises awareness of the risks associated with impaired driving. Through its sponsorship, KAG Canada helps extend the reach of the School Program to students across the country, reinforcing MADD Canada's efforts to encourage responsible decision-making and contribute to safer roads and communities.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National and Provincial Sponsors for supporting the School Program. For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit . Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About KAG Canada

KAG Canada is the Canadian service group for The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., (KAG). KAG is North America's largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider. Their company encompasses Westcan Bulk Transport, RTL Construction, Les Distributions Carl Beaulac, Connectrans Logistics Ltd., and Fisher Transport. Since 1964, KAG Canada has grown from a small fleet based out of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to a North American leader in the bulk transportation industry. Through their hauling companies under KAG Canada, they have 60-years of experience and serve over 600 customers in the agriculture, petroleum, energy sector and mining industries. Their Northern based company, RTL Construction, specializes in civil and industrial construction. KAG Canada is one team driven to make a difference. Visit to learn more.

For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or ...

Lemmy Alquino, KAG Canada Marketing & Communications Associate, ... or 1.825.404.6815