Space Sensors Market

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The Business Research Company's Space Sensors and Actuators Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The space sensors and actuators market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by advancements in satellite technology and increasing investment in space exploration. As more satellites are launched for diverse applications, the demand for precise sensing and control mechanisms continues to rise, shaping the future of this specialized market.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for Space Sensors and Actuators

The space sensors and actuators market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $8.47 billion in 2025 to $9.98 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. This growth during the historical period is driven by factors such as the widespread deployment of satellites for communication purposes, early adoption of fundamental attitude and orbit control technologies, heightened government funding for space research initiatives, the growing demand for environmental and earth observation satellites, and the initial integration of miniaturized sensors into spacecraft systems.

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Anticipated Market Trajectory and Influencing Factors through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $18.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.7%. This surge is fueled by the expansion of commercial space missions and satellite constellations, improvements in high-precision sensors and actuators designed for autonomous satellite operations, a rising need for real-time navigation and positioning, the increasing adoption of AI-powered sensing and control systems, and the growing requirement for durable sensors and actuators to support deep space and interplanetary missions. Key trends expected to influence the market include greater use of miniaturized sensors for small satellite platforms, deployment of advanced radiation-hardened components, integration of high-precision actuators for deep-space navigation, progress in thermal and environmental sensing technologies suited for extreme space conditions, and enhanced sensor-supported autonomous attitude and orbit control systems.

Understanding the Role of Space Sensors and Actuators

Space sensors are critical devices that measure various parameters while satellites are in orbit, effectively acting as the satellite's sensory organs. Actuators, on the other hand, exert controlled forces or torques on the satellite body to adjust its orientation precisely. Together, space sensors and actuators provide essential feedback on a satellite's velocity and position, thereby improving operational efficiency and mission success.

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Primary Factor Propelling the Growth of the Global Space Sensors and Actuators Market

A key driver behind the expanding space sensors and actuators market is the increasing number of satellites launched worldwide. Satellites are deployed more frequently to collect valuable data for a wide range of applications such as communications, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), earth imaging, climate and environmental monitoring, and scientific study. These satellites depend on sensors and actuators for accurate velocity and position feedback. For example, in May 2025, the Satellite Industry Association (SIA), a US-based non-profit trade group, reported that in 2024 there were 259 launches globally, including 224 commercial ones. Additionally, commercial launch revenues climbed by 30 percent to $9.3 billion compared to 2023. This continuing rise in space launches directly boosts the need for advanced space sensors and actuators.

Regional Market Leadership and Outlook

In terms of regional market share, North America led the space sensors and actuators market in 2025. The comprehensive market report also examines other key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on the global landscape.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Competitive Analysis of the Space Sensors and Actuators Market Among Top Global Companies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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